Cyborg Bob-e electric dirt bike revealed, has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph

Indian custom vehicle startup, Ignitron Motocorp has unveiled its second electric dirt bike in the country, dubbed Bob-e. The electric dirt bike has been launched under the Cyborg sub-brand, and the company claims to have designed it using environment-friendly technology. Also Read - CES 2022: How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight in Las Vegas

Cyborg Bob-e electric dirt bike features a trailblazing design, AI-enabled technology and enhanced safety features. The electric bike will be made available in two colour variants: Black and Red. The company will reveal the availability details of the electric dirt bike on January 16. Also Read - After Xiaomi, Realme Oppo now plans to enter Electric Vehicle market in India: Check timeline

Cyborg Bob-e is powered by a 2.88 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can provide a claimed top speed of 85 kmph with a range of up to 110 km. The company also states that the electric bike will come equipped with features like geofencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, keyless ignition and more. Also Read - Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India, will take on Ola S1

The vehicle includes a digital instrument cluster, which according to the company will showcase a wide range of information. The bike will come with three-different riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. It will also include a reverse mode and cruise control feature. The company also claims that the bike can reach from 0 to 40 kmph within 3 seconds.

The 2.88 kWh lithium-ion battery pack will come with weather-proofing and will be touch-safe. The company claims it will be able to fully charge within five hours. The bike will come bundled with a 15 amp home charger.

Cyborg Bob-e features telescopic front forks and a fully adjustable mono shock absorber at the rear.

“With the successful launch of our brand CYBORG, and the response that we have received for our first Cruiser motorbike, the Yoda, we are thrilled to unveil our second electric two-wheeler in the sports segment. The first of its kind innovation, Bob-e will be a complete package for our customers who look forward to a compact and comfortable riding experience with innovative technology. The Bob-e is India’s first Compact Sporty AI Enabled electric dirt motorbike look alike and is an enticing proposition for our young audience who are looking for motorbikes that will provide an electrifying experience with the best-in-class features to fulfill their needs. We believe that electric mobility will define the future of two-wheelers and India is on its path to faster adoption of EVs. Along with launching new exciting products in the market, we are also focusing on developing the sales and service network simultaneously to cater to all the needs of our customers,” said Raghav Kalra, Founder, Ignitron Motocorp Pvt Ltd.