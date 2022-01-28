comscore Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed
News

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed, 180 km range

Electric Vehicle

The Cyborg GT 120 offers features such as Geo locate/Geo-fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Keyless ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster.

Cyborg GT 120

This is the third Cyborg electric bike to be unveiled in India

Ignitron Motocorp, an India electric vehicle (EV) startup has announced its third electric sports bike, GT 120 in India, under the Cyborg brand. The Cyborg GT-120 is the third bike to be launched under this brand. The company had entered the market with Cyborg Yoda and then went on to launch Bob-E. The new bike is aimed at providing higher performance and comes with a more super-bike-like design. Also Read - Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Details about the Cyborg GT-120

Cyborg GT-120 Power and Performance: The new GT 120 comes with a 4.68 kWh Lithium-ion battery that can take the bike to a top speed of 125kmph. The driving range will be limited to 180km. The bike delivers an acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.5 seconds. It features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. It comes with telescopic forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Also Read - Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter

Cyborg GT-120 Features: The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo-fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Keyless ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster. The battery is fixed due to its size and weight. The battery unit is also weatherproof and touch-safe. The company claims it can provide a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp fast home charger. The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and parking assist along with multiple sounds. Also Read - Mazout Electric could soon launch electric cruiser motorcycle with claimed range of 350km

Cyborg GT-120 Colours: The new GT 120 has been offered in two colour variants, Black and Dark Purple.

Speaking on the announcement, Raghav Kalra, Founder, Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are very excited to unveil our third electric motorbike in the electric mobility segment. After the successful launch of our bikes – Yoda & Bob-e, we are now entering the high-speed electric sports bike segment with GT 120. Apart from the stylish looks and top-notch features, we believe that our customers will be enthralled by the high-speed experience of the product, without compromising on their safety. With our complete range of products, we aim to cater to the vast needs of our enthusiast customers by providing an electrifying experience with uncompromised features and unmatched style. We believe our motorbikes will be a game-changer in the electric mobility segment.”

Other Cyborg Offerings

Cyborg first launched Yoda, an electric cruiser motorbike. It comes with a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery. It can churn out a top speed of 90kmph with a range of 150km. The Yoda is available in two color variants – Black and Silver. The second bike to be announced was Bob-e. It comes with a 2.88 kWh Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85kmph with a range 110 km. The Bob-e is available in two color variants – Black and Red.

Spec Sheet of all three Cyborg bikes

Specifications GT 120 Bob-e Yoda
Performance      
Motor Power (Peak) 6000 W 8.5 KW  8.5 KW
Top Speed 125km / H 85KM / H  90KM / H
Motor Type BLDC HUB MOTOR BLDC HUB MOTOR  BLDC HUB MOTOR
Battery      
Nominal Voltage 72 72  72
Removable/fixed Fixed REMOVABLE  REMOVABLE
Charging      
0-80% 3 HOURS 3 HOURS  3 HOURS
0-100% 4-5 HOURS 4-5 HOURS  3-5 HOURS
Display & Touch screen      
Screen Type LED LED  LED
Water & Dust Resistant IP 65 IP 65  IP 65
Dimensions      
Length/ Width/ Height 2040MM X 780MM X 970MM 1800MM X 780MM X 970MM 2250MM X 780MM X 820MM
Wheelbase 1240 MM 1240 MM 1505 MM’
Ground clearance 260MM 260MM 197MM
Brakes      
CBS YES YES  YES
REGENERATIVE BRAKING YES YES  YES
Brake type Front DISC DISC  DISC
WARRANTY      
Motor 5 years 3 YEARS  3 YEARS
Battery 5 YEARS 5 YEARS  5 YEARS
Vehicle 5 YEARS 5 YEARS  5 YEARS

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 4:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2022 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report
News
51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report
Amazon Mega Music Fest: Best deals on earbuds, speakers, headphones

Photo Gallery

Amazon Mega Music Fest: Best deals on earbuds, speakers, headphones

Amazon Mega Music Fest: Best deals on Sony WF-1000XM4, Jabra Elite 3, Noise Buds VS303 so on

Photo Gallery

Amazon Mega Music Fest: Best deals on Sony WF-1000XM4, Jabra Elite 3, Noise Buds VS303 so on

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

Electric Vehicle

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon

Apps

WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon

Explained: Will new TRAI order lead to cheaper prepaid plans for Jio, Airtel, Vi users?

Telecom

Explained: Will new TRAI order lead to cheaper prepaid plans for Jio, Airtel, Vi users?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Crysis 4 is coming but release date is still not decided

51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

Explained: Will new TRAI order lead to cheaper prepaid plans for Jio, Airtel, Vi users?

Google to invest $1 billion in Bharti Airtel

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

Related Topics

Related Stories

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

Electric Vehicle

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed
Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Electric Vehicle

Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter

Electric Vehicle

Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter
Mazout Electric could soon launch electric cruiser motorcycle with claimed range of 350km

Electric Vehicle

Mazout Electric could soon launch electric cruiser motorcycle with claimed range of 350km
Cyborg Bob-e electric dirt bike revealed, has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph

Electric Vehicle

Cyborg Bob-e electric dirt bike revealed, has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट, इमोट के साथ मिल रहे कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड

खुशखबरी, अब बिना मास्क उतारे स्मार्टफोन कर सकेंगे अनलॉक

Garena Free Fire में Ruthless Jinx Bundle पाने के लिए इस तरह रिडीम करें She Tokens, बहुत आसान है तरीका

Jio, Airtel, BSNL और Vi को लाना होगा 30 दिन की वैलेडिटी वाला प्लान, Trai ने जारी किया आदेश

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today (28 January): आज फ्री में मिलेगा Detective Panda, जानें कैसे करें रिवॉर्ड क्लेम?

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Crysis 4 is coming but release date is still not decided
Gaming
Crysis 4 is coming but release date is still not decided
51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report

News

51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report
Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

Electric Vehicle

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed
Explained: Will new TRAI order lead to cheaper prepaid plans for Jio, Airtel, Vi users?

Telecom

Explained: Will new TRAI order lead to cheaper prepaid plans for Jio, Airtel, Vi users?
Google to invest $1 billion in Bharti Airtel

News

Google to invest $1 billion in Bharti Airtel

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers