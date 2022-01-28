Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

Ignitron Motocorp, an India electric vehicle (EV) startup has announced its third electric sports bike, GT 120 in India, under the Cyborg brand. The Cyborg GT-120 is the third bike to be launched under this brand. The company had entered the market with Cyborg Yoda and then went on to launch Bob-E. The new bike is aimed at providing higher performance and comes with a more super-bike-like design. Also Read - Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Details about the Cyborg GT-120

Cyborg GT-120 Power and Performance: The new GT 120 comes with a 4.68 kWh Lithium-ion battery that can take the bike to a top speed of 125kmph. The driving range will be limited to 180km. The bike delivers an acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.5 seconds. It features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. It comes with telescopic forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

Cyborg GT-120 Features: The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo-fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Keyless ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster. The battery is fixed due to its size and weight. The battery unit is also weatherproof and touch-safe. The company claims it can provide a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp fast home charger. The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and parking assist along with multiple sounds.

Cyborg GT-120 Colours: The new GT 120 has been offered in two colour variants, Black and Dark Purple.

Speaking on the announcement, Raghav Kalra, Founder, Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are very excited to unveil our third electric motorbike in the electric mobility segment. After the successful launch of our bikes – Yoda & Bob-e, we are now entering the high-speed electric sports bike segment with GT 120. Apart from the stylish looks and top-notch features, we believe that our customers will be enthralled by the high-speed experience of the product, without compromising on their safety. With our complete range of products, we aim to cater to the vast needs of our enthusiast customers by providing an electrifying experience with uncompromised features and unmatched style. We believe our motorbikes will be a game-changer in the electric mobility segment.”

Other Cyborg Offerings

Cyborg first launched Yoda, an electric cruiser motorbike. It comes with a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery. It can churn out a top speed of 90kmph with a range of 150km. The Yoda is available in two color variants – Black and Silver. The second bike to be announced was Bob-e. It comes with a 2.88 kWh Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85kmph with a range 110 km. The Bob-e is available in two color variants – Black and Red.

Spec Sheet of all three Cyborg bikes