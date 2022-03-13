comscore Delhi government launched portal for purchasing and registering electric autos
News

Delhi government launches portal for purchasing and registering electric autos

Electric Vehicle

By launching this portal, Delhi has become the first state to provide such a facility. The Delhi government has launched this portal in association with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). The interest rate subsidy given on electric auto through this portal will be given Rs 25,000 to purchase Rs 30,000.

delhi governemt my ev

The Delhi government has launched My EV Portal to provide interest subvention on loans to purchase Electric Auto Rickshaws. The Government of Delhi has developed this website in association with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). With this, those who buy e-autos quickly get government help. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022 tipped for March 17

“The interest rate subvention provided on electric autos will provide an additional incentive of Rs 25,000 over the purchase incentive of Rs 30,000,” the statement read. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S 5G spotted on FCC certifications with key specifications: Here's what we know so far

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that the promises made by the Delhi government to the people under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are being fulfilled. This online portal will allow people to choose various approved vehicle options. It will also help ensure that they can easily avail themselves of the interest subvention on their loan. Gehlot said that the adoption of electric vehicles has become more economical now. The government is making every effort to make Delhi the capital of electric vehicles.

My EV portal https://www.myev.org.in/ will act as a single window for the purchase and loan of Electric Autos. Delhi is the first state to provide interest subvention on electric vehicles. While the plan is currently for electric autos, it will soon be available on lithium-ion-based e-rickshaws, e-carts, and electric light goods vehicles in Delhi.

My EV Portal is an online portal. Through this portal, it will be easy for the selected applicants to buy e-autos and get help provided by the Delhi government. A total of 4,261 letters of intent are being given to women with 33 percent reservation for buying e-rickshaws. Apart from this, it has also been said by the Delhi government that it is currently operational for electric autos. It will soon be available on lithium-ion-based e-rickshaws, e-carts, and electric light goods vehicles.

  Published Date: March 13, 2022 11:58 AM IST

