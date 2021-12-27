comscore Delhi govt may soon increase number of EVs on road by issuing new order
Delhi govt may soon increase number of EVs on the road by issuing this new order

The Delhi govt might soon ask e-commerce companies, food delivery services and cab aggregators to completely switch to electric vehicles

Electric vehicles may soon be more visible on Indian roads

Delhi government, in a bid to tackle the menace of air pollution within the city, is planning to issue a new order asking prominent e-commerce brands, cab aggregators as well as food delivery services to switch to electric vehicles. This step will boost the number of EVs on the capital’s roads substantially. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor

The new development has been reported by PTI, citing officials in the know of the matter. According to the report, the state govt might soon ask e-commerce companies, food delivery services, and cab aggregators to completely switch to electric vehicles. With this order, it aims to increase the EV share in total vehicle sales to 25 percent by 2024. Also Read - Epic Games is offering this hit psycho-thriller game for free, but for a limited period

E-commerce websites, food delivery apps rely heavily on low-powered two-wheelers to fill the last-mile connectivity gap. It will be interesting to see how the govt plans to deal with the bottleneck of increasing demand for EVs and lowering of supply. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro may get 3K display with 120Hz refresh rate: Check all expected specifications

According to the report, the official said, “The government is going to take two major steps to check vehicular pollution – we will ask all aggregators including Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, Uber, etc. to completely switch to electric vehicles. These services account for 30 percent of the registered vehicles in Delhi.”

The new directions are expected to be released this week. Furthermore, the directives will also include a new rule where petrol pump operators will be asked not to provide fuel to cars that won’t have a valid pollution-under-check (PUC) certificate.

The Delhi govt plans to introduce more battery-swapping infrastructure at Indraprastha Gas station. The target is to introduce 50 battery-swapping stations at CNG pumps. The emphasis on swapping stations can be attributed to the much lower prices of vehicles without a battery unit.

Published Date: December 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST
  • Published Date: December 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST

