Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government is no more planning to increase subsidy on the purchase of electric cars in the capital. Earlier Delhi government had announced a subsidy to promote electric vehicles, aimed at promoting the usage of electric vehicles in the national capital. Also Read - Top Electric Vehicle to buy in India to help avoid air pollution

As per the state’s EV policy launched last year, the Delhi government had offered subsidies on the first 1,000 electric cars purchased in the national capital. Electric vehicles got a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kWh depending on the battery capacity, with the limit of benefits being Rs 1.5 lakh per vehicle. Additionally, the government also waived off-road tax and registration fees for these vehicles. Also Read - Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

For other electric vehicles, which includes two-wheelers, the subsidy amount was Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity, and the maximum benefit was Rs 30,000 per vehicle. Also Read - OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Delhi’s EV market

Kailash Gehlot said that the electric car segment had gained momentum in Delhi. The government’s major focus is on two-wheelers, electric vehicles, public transport, and freight. These vehicles together form a major part of Delhi’s over 10 million registered vehicles. Additionally, they run more on the road than private cars, causing more pollution.

Gehlot further mentioned that the Delhi government’s main is to provide subsidies to those who need it the most, including auto drivers, two-wheeler owners, delivery partners, etc. The government is noticing good results on electric vehicle policy, and the pace of adoption of such vehicles is accelerating.

Delhi registered 7,869 electric vehicles between July and September, and Delhi’s EV registration has reached around 31,000 in the last four months.

“We are witnessing good results of our electric vehicle policy, and the adoption of such vehicles is gaining pace. We are committed to realizing the dream of making Delhi the country’s electric vehicle capital, according to the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Gahlot added.