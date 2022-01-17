comscore Delhi govt makes electric vehicles mandatory for Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy
Delhi govt makes electric vehicles mandatory for Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy

With this initiative, the Delhi government has become the first state government to notify an Aggregator’s Policy to mandate EV fleets.

One of the biggest problems that the national capital is facing for the last several years is the rise in air pollution levels. Considering the increase in pollution levels, the Arvind Kejriwal government has announced the adoption of electric vehicles for all ride aggregators and delivery services. Also Read - Cyborg Bob-e electric dirt bike revealed, has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced that all ride aggregators such as Uber and Ola and delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato will need to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles while procuring new fleets. The announcement was made on January 15. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features until the next 6 months: Report

With this initiative, the Delhi government becomes the first state government to notify an Aggregator’s Policy to mandate EV fleets. Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the policy will push the aggregator industry to become environment-friendly and curb the rising air pollution. Also Read - Want to buy Ola Electric Scooter? Your wait will end soon

Delhi’s new EV policy

As per the newly announced Aggregator’s Policy, ride aggregators and delivery services will need to ensure that 10 percent of all new two-wheelers and five percent of all new four-wheelers are electric vehicles. The target needs to be achieved in the next three months.

The government also said that ride aggregators and delivery services will need to ensure that 50 percent of all new two-wheelers and 25 percent of all new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023.

Kejriwal government also said to make representation to the Commission For Air Quality Management to direct other states in the National Capital Region (NCR) to adopt the Aggregator’s policy.

Aggregator’s Policy details

Introducing the policy, the Delhi Environment Minister said, “The government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal has been a pioneer in taking measures to combat air pollution; this new policy would be first of its kind and will provide the necessary push to the aggregator industry to become environment friendly.”

In an official statement, the AAP government said, “In another giant leap towards combating Delhi’s air pollution and achieving net carbon neutrality, the Government of NCT of Delhi under the Environment (Protection) Act 1986, has notified a draft policy on 14th January 2022, to mandate all aggregators and delivery service providers to adopt electric vehicles in their newly onboarded fleets for operations.”

“The policy has been drafted in accordance with the regulations set forth by the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020. It proposes incentives to ensure the transition to EV amongst the ride-hailing industry happens in a time-bound manner,” the statement added.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 10:38 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 17, 2022 11:16 AM IST

Delhi govt makes electric vehicles mandatory for Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy

