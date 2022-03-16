Delhi often claims to be the front runner in the EV revolution of the country. The national capital is also gearing up to be the EV capital of India. In 2020, the Delhi govt introduced an extensive EV policy that helped it gain a lead over other states. A lot of incentives were provided to the buyer in order to make a switch to EV. However, the charging ecosystem is as important as the product in the buyer’s hand. Also Read - Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Now, the Delhi government has announced that it will introduce 100 charging stations across the city. These charging stations will have around 500 charging points. Out of the 100 charging stations, 71 will be located in metro stations and the rest 29 will be spread across other locations.

Price of charging

Fuel prices are skyrocketing and it is bound to break records soon. In such a situation, EVs are going to be on a lot of people's minds and wishlists. Delhi govt claims that it can provide India's lowest charging rate of Rs 2 per unit. If this pricing is to be believed, the expenditure on charging is going to be just a fraction of what one pays at a fuel pump.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Our EV charging ecosystem is growing! Considering Delhi’s land constraints, utilizing Govt land & parking lots in the best way for charging stations, that too at India’s lowest rate of Rs 2/unit & spread across Delhi NCT- this is the @ArvindKejriwal model of governance for you.”

The Delhi govt has announced that these new charging stations will be developed in the next three months. Currently, Delhi has around 180 charging stations with nearly 380 charging points. Additionally, the city has 79 battery swapping stations with 274 swapping docks.

NCR is also getting big on EVs. Gurugram alone has India’s two of the biggest electric car charging hubs. These hubs are placed near the Delhi-Jaipur highway to promote interstate travel via EVs. Yamuna Expressway will also be getting eight charging stations soon. These stations will be made by private companies in accordance with the govt standards.