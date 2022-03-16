comscore Delhi to offer cheapest EV charging rates of Rs 2 per unit
News

Delhi to become the cheapest Indian city to charge your EV: Check the prices

Electric Vehicle

Fuel prices are skyrocketing and it is bound to break records soon. In such a situation, EVs are going to be on a lot of people’s minds and wishlists

EV Charging

EV charging station Image: Danny Dcruze

Delhi often claims to be the front runner in the EV revolution of the country. The national capital is also gearing up to be the EV capital of India. In 2020, the Delhi govt introduced an extensive EV policy that helped it gain a lead over other states. A lot of incentives were provided to the buyer in order to make a switch to EV. However, the charging ecosystem is as important as the product in the buyer’s hand. Also Read - Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Now, the Delhi government has announced that it will introduce 100 charging stations across the city. These charging stations will have around 500 charging points. Out of the 100 charging stations, 71 will be located in metro stations and the rest 29 will be spread across other locations. Also Read - Hero Electric expands dealership network in India, plans to set up 1000 touchpoints

Price of charging

Fuel prices are skyrocketing and it is bound to break records soon. In such a situation, EVs are going to be on a lot of people’s minds and wishlists. Delhi govt claims that it can provide India’s lowest charging rate of Rs 2 per unit. If this pricing is to be believed, the expenditure on charging is going to be just a fraction of what one pays at a fuel pump. Also Read - Bounce Infinity to now offer battery swapping service to Ampere electric scooter owners

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Our EV charging ecosystem is growing! Considering Delhi’s land constraints, utilizing Govt land & parking lots in the best way for charging stations, that too at India’s lowest rate of Rs 2/unit & spread across Delhi NCT- this is the @ArvindKejriwal model of governance for you.”

The Delhi govt has announced that these new charging stations will be developed in the next three months. Currently, Delhi has around 180 charging stations with nearly 380 charging points. Additionally, the city has 79 battery swapping stations with 274 swapping docks.

NCR is also getting big on EVs. Gurugram alone has India’s two of the biggest electric car charging hubs. These hubs are placed near the Delhi-Jaipur highway to promote interstate travel via EVs. Yamuna Expressway will also be getting eight charging stations soon. These stations will be made by private companies in accordance with the govt standards.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 1:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 16, 2022 2:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Photo Gallery
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Photo Gallery

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

How To

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hero Electric expands dealership network in India

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric expands dealership network in India
Delhi to become the cheapest Indian city to charge your EV

Electric Vehicle

Delhi to become the cheapest Indian city to charge your EV
Bounce Infinity to now offer battery swapping service to Ampere electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Bounce Infinity to now offer battery swapping service to Ampere electric scooters
MG ZS EV sold out for 2022, bookings to reopen later this year

Electric Vehicle

MG ZS EV sold out for 2022, bookings to reopen later this year
Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Electric Vehicle

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

हिंदी समाचार

वनपल्स का सस्ता फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च! कई फीचर्स हुए लीक

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G और Galaxy A53 5G हुआ लॉन्च, कई धांसू फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से लैस

Russia-Ukraine War: रूसी ऐप स्टोर से हटाए गए करीब 7000 एप्पल ऐप्स, लिस्ट में Coca-Cola, WWE और Trivago जैसे ऐप्स शामिल

सैमसंग ने भारत में 6 शानदार लैपटॉप किए पेश, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Oppo A76 और Oppo A96 भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature
Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Features

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

News

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
How To
How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar
Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment
Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Apps

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers