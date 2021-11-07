comscore Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet: Check price
News

Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet: Check price

Electric Vehicle

Ducati PRO-III is equipped with a token to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing the use of the vehicle only to the owner in possession of the chip.

  • Published: November 7, 2021 3:29 PM IST
ducati

Italian motorcycle brand Ducati has unveiled its most advanced electric scooter yet, the Ducati Pro-III e-scooter at $924. Also Read - Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

The vehicle is switched on using innovative NFC technology, the contactless connection method. Also Read - OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

PRO-III is equipped with a token to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing the use of the vehicle only to the owner in possession of the chip. Also Read - Komaki Electric announces launch date for India's first electric cruiser bike: Here's what you need to know

“The riding experience is made even safer by the 10-inch wheels with anti-puncture tubeless tyres, the braking system consisting of double front and rear disc brakes and the powerful LED lights that allow to see even in low light conditions and at night,” the company said in a statement.

The frame is made up of magnesium alloy and the vehicle weighs a maximum of 100kg.

The scooter’s display is equipped with a USB port that allows you to recharge the smartphone or other devices while in use.

The Pro-III has a 350W motor which can provide a top speed of 15.5 mph, which is far below the 150 mph top speeds Ducati claims it can achieve in its motorcycles. The Pro-III has a 468 Wh battery pack with a range of 31 miles, according to Ducati.

The integrated app, available on both Android and iOS, allows the owner to constantly monitor the performance of the vehicle and its location.

The PRO-III is available at Ducati dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in consumer and specialized electronics shops and major online stores in select markets.

(Inputs from IANS)

