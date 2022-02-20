Hero Lectro, the e-cycles brand of Hero Cycles Ltd. launched an experience center in the city. The experience center will cater to the consumer’s requirements and will also showcase the company’s products. Buyers will be able to check out e-cycles divided by functionality. It includes commute, fitness, adventure etc. The store comes with a test-ride area for customers to explore and try multiple models of Hero Lectro’s e-cycles. Also Read - Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed, 180 km range

Hero Lectro customers will also be able to avail Hero Lectro’s ‘Bike Doctor’ services at the experience center which includes technicians and specialised tools to provide after-sales services, maintenance and repair. Also Read - This new Indian electric bike has a range of 110 km and top speed of 85kmph: View pics

Speaking at the launch, Aditya Munjal, CEO, Hero Lectro said, “We envision making e-cycles a mainstream and preferred choice in India as the demand for electric personal mobility options grows. Innovation is at the heart of every Hero Lectro e-cycle, giving our users a fun, enjoyable and smart riding experience. Our New Delhi Experience Center in partnership with Bittoo Bikewala is in line with our effort to create an exclusive retail channel for e-cycles where commuters can truly experience and immerse themselves with an e-cycle.”

Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon’ble MoS External Affairs and MoS Culture, Govt. of India, who was at the launch event, added, “Hero Lectro’s efforts in making e-cycles accessible to all is commendable, especially at a time when citizens are increasingly making a conscious effort to become eco-friendly. Collectively as a nation, we must bring about a sustainable transformation in our society and I strongly believe that a new green revolution is underway in our country. With the new Hero Lectro Experience Center, I’m sure more residents of New Delhi will adopt this new form of green mobility.”

Bittoo Sondhi, a key partner and owner of the Experience Center said, “The future is electric and being in the automobile industry from the past 35 years, I believe this is the perfect time to hit the rod for any electric venture. It’s a great opportunity for me to come in association with a brand as renowned as Hero Lectro. I hope we both together are able to provide an experience to our users in the most memorable way.”

Hero Lectro offers a range of e-cycles across price points starting at Rs 28,999. In New Delhi and the NCR, Hero Lectro has a network of retailers along with options for online and e-commerce platforms.