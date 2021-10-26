comscore ebikeGo receives over 1 lakh bookings for its Rugged electric scooter; will take on Ola, TVS and more
ebikeGo has received over 1 lakh bookings for its Rugged series electric scooters in just two months since its launch accounting for funds of over Rs 1,000 crores.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer ebikeGo has announced that it has received 1,06,650 bookings for its Rugged series electric scooters in just two months since its launch. The company claims to have seen 67 percent of its total bookings come from Tier 2 and rural areas. It has also announced that the over 1 lakh bookings have accounted for funds of over Rs 1,000 crores. Also Read - Ola Cars look to hire 10,000 new employees, expand to 100 cities by 2022

To recall, ebikeGo Rugged was launched in India on August 25. At the time, in an aggressive promotion, the company announced a referral program. Under the referral programme, the referrer and the referee would receive a Rs 1,000 discount for each reference. People referring 100 people would get their Rugged for free. Apart from this, every 100th customer who books the electric vehicle (EV) will get it for free. Also Read - Tesla should make EVs in India to seek tax benefits: Niti Aayog suggests

The ebikeGo Rugged is being made available in two variants: G1 and G1+, priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. These prices are the ones offered by the company before the state subsidies kick in. Also Read - Ola Electric announces free test drive for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro: Check date, other details

Rugged is powered by a 3kW motor backed by 2kWh batteries, which can help the EV achieve a top speed of up to 70 kmph. It comes with a range of up to 160 km on a single charge. The company claims that the scooter can be fully charged within three and a half hours from the mains.

The Rugged series features a cradle chassis with a metal frame. The electric scooter comes with 30 litres of storage, an app to remotely lock and unlock the scooter, remote anti-theft features, 4G support and more. It will go up against other electric scooters like the Ather 400, TVS iQube, Ola S1 and more.

Since its launch, ebikeGo has established 22 dealerships and has also closed master franchises for the Rugged in three states – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

“Within two months of its introduction, we at eBikeGo had an amazing reaction to our most anticipated bike, the RUGGED, and closed 1 lakh+ bookings with 22 dealerships throughout the nation. This is a significant figure for any electric two-wheeler company, especially in a developing country like India. It is India’s most environmentally friendly, intelligent, and durable electric moto-scooter, which will change the direction of e-mobility in the country and push the frontiers of innovation in the electric bike category. We’re also grateful to have had such a positive response from the investment community. We’re also in advanced talks with a number of foreign private equity funds. In the next months, we estimate about 50,000 additional bookings of ‘Rugged’ worth Rs. 500 crores,” said Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of eBikeGo.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2021 2:34 PM IST

Best Sellers