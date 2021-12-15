EeVe SOUL electric scooter with a range of over 120 km launched in India: Here's when you can get it

EeVe India has launched its new electric scooter, dubbed SOUL. The company states that the new electric scooter will be made available next year and “will change the two-wheeler experience.” The scooter has been built using European technology and the company believes it will help improve customers’ experience and stimulate faster adoption of EVs in the country. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

EeVe SOUL: Price in India

EeVe SOUL is priced at Rs 1,39,900 and will be made available at the beginning of 2022. It will come with a three-year warranty. Also Read - Affordable electric motor vehicles anticipated to arrive in India next year

The company during its launch stated that it has a target of two million electric vehicles by 2027. To achieve the number the company has set up a facility spreading across 100 acres in India with European technology that complies with eco-friendly and sustainable manufacturing practices. Also Read - Battery charging vs battery swapping on electric scooters: Which is more pragmatic for Indian market?

At the facility, the company will be performing a number of tasks including testing, vehicle assembly, and vehicle end of line testing.

EeVe SOUL: Features

EeVe SOUL will be powered by an advanced Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) swappable and detachable battery. The company claims that the scooter will have a top speed of 60 kmph and will have a range of over 120 km on a single charge.

It will come with a slew of smart features including IoT enabled, anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, keyless experience, reverse mode, central braking system geo-tagging and geo-fencing.

The company claims that the SOUL electric scooter will take up to four hours to fully charge from zero using the bundled charger.

“EeVe India is working to revolutionize the electric mobility experience in India which can offer solution to growing environmental concerns. For a future to be Cleaner, Safer and Sustainable, we are bringing eco-friendly electric scooters that are powered with the best sustainable solutions. Our latest EeVe electric scooter is high speed, stylish and hassle-free to help reduce carbon footprint and burden of ever increasing fuel prices,” said Mr Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder & Director, EeVe India during the launch.