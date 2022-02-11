Indian EV manufacturer WardWizard has launched two new high-speed electric scooters. The two scooters will cater the growing demand for EVs in the country. WardWizard is a Gujarat-based EV maker. The company has launched two scooters under the Joy E-Bike brand: Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+. Additionally, the company has also launched a new fleet-focussed electric scooter Del Go. Also Read - Hero Electric to offer discount on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Price and Availability

-The Wolf+ is the company’s flagship electric scooter and it has been priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Wolf+ is available in three colours Matte Black, Stardust, and Deep Wine. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new more powerful motor

-The Gen Next Nanu+ electric scooter has been priced at Rs 1.06 lakh and it comes in two colours: Midnight Black and Matte White. Also Read - Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000: Check top speed, other details

-Del Go has been priced at Rs 1.14 lakh and it comes in two colours: Black and Grey.

As far as availability is concerned, the booking for the scooters is already open. All three scooters will come with a comprehensive warranty of 3 years.

Driving range and other features

-Both the scooters come with a regenerative braking system to enhance the range of the vehicle by recharging the battery every time the brake lever is pulled.

-In terms of performance, the scooters get BLDC motors, combined with a three-speed controller. The scooters use an NMC battery. They host a 1500W motor, torque of 20 Nm, and provide a top speed of 55 kmph. The battery is rated as 60V35Ah for both scooters. The scooters get portable batteries to charge anywhere. One charging cycle completes in 4 to 5 hours.

-The company claims that all three scooters provide a driving range of around 100 kms. However, the true range of the scooters may vary.

Design

-The company claims that Wolf+ comes with a touring design for highway driving and at higher speeds. Gen Next Nanu+ is angled towards the younger buyers and people who travel within the city.

-Wolf+ gets a wide and longer seat with a height of 740mm and an extended wheelbase of 1345mm, whereas Gen Next Nanu+ offers a seat height of 730mm and a wheelbase of 1325mm, making it slightly easier to navigate. However, the overall dimensions are the same for both the scooters.

Features

-The scooters get a dual fork hydraulic suspension setup at the front with a mono-shock suspension at rear. Both the scooters get a ground clearance of 160mm and a turning radius of 1.6m. The company also offers Keyless Start/Stop for added convenience.

-In terms of connectivity, users can download ‘Joy E- connect app’ to access the services on Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+. Both the scooters can be tracked and the Battery status

can also be checked remotely.

-The scooters get three drive modes: Eco, Sports and Hyper. They also get a reverse mode for ease in getting out of tight parking spots.

-The scooters get GPS sensors which provides real-time position and geo-fencing.The Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ also get Anti Theft feature. The scooters can sense vibrations when left parked and can understand if it’s being tampered with. They also come with smart remote control which locks the scooter when tampering happens.

-It also uses twin disc brakes with an electronic braking system to stop the vehicle in lowest distance possible.