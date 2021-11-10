comscore Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023: Nitin Gadkari
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023: Nitin Gadkari
News

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023: Nitin Gadkari

Electric Vehicle

As of now, only two to three electric car variants cost below Rs 15,00,000 in India, while the price of two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles have dropped to almost at par with the existing petrol counterparts.

Nitin_Gadkari_IANS-1-1

(Representational Image: IANS)

While the prices of petrol and diesel fuels are currently at a very high level, many people are considering shifting to electric vehicles (EVs). One of the major deterrents people face against EVs is the fact that they are comparatively more expensive compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari has now stated that the cost of EVs in India will drop to the level of petrol vehicles in the next two years. Also Read - Mahindra plans to launch eight new electric SUVs and eight electric LCVs by 2027

“Within two years, the cost of EVs will come down to a level that will be at par with their petrol variants. Already GST is only 5% on EVs and the cost of lithium ion batteries is also declining. Besides, the government has already framed a policy allowing petrol pumps to set up EV charging stations. In two years there will be a lot [of] charging points across India as well,” said Nitin Gadkari during a webinar, organised by The Sustainability Foundation, Denmark, in the national capital on Sunday evening. Also Read - Ola CEO shares video of stunt riders on S1 Pro: Here’s how it performs, how to book price, more

He further stated that the per kilometre cost of a petrol-based vehicle is Rs 10, that of diesel is Rs 7 and for EVs it is Re 1. Also Read - Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live: What is so special about this new luxury EV?

As of now, only two to three electric car variants cost below Rs 15,00,000 in India, while the price of two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles have dropped to almost at par with the existing petrol counterparts. The price of electric four-wheelers will have to drop considering the fact that the Indian government has set a target of 30% EV sales penetration for private cars, 70% for commercial vehicles, 40% for buses and 80% for two- and three-wheelers by 2030.

Apart from the price, Gadkari also revealed a potential pilot project which is currently in its planning stages, under which the government is looking to install an electric highway system in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which can be electrified using solar power energy. The government is also looking to set up charging points at fuel stations.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also laid out a plan to install at least 700 EV charging stations across its major highways in the country by 2023, which will be spread across a range of 40-60kms.

Gadkari further stated that the government is also focusing on ensuring that EV charging stations get their electricity from renewable sources. The government will soon also launch India’s first fully-electric tractor.

“Electric two-wheeler and electric car sales have seen a rise of 145% and 190% respectively when compared to the pre-Covid period,” said Gadkari.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 5:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know
Gaming
PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know
Domestic brands Boat, Noise secure almost 50 percent of the market in Q3 2021

Wearables

Domestic brands Boat, Noise secure almost 50 percent of the market in Q3 2021

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023

Electric Vehicle

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023

Facebook, Instagram to remove sensitive ads linked to race, religion and so on

Apps

Facebook, Instagram to remove sensitive ads linked to race, religion and so on

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

News

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023

Electric Vehicle

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023
Mahindra plans to launch eight new electric SUVs and eight electric LCVs by 2027

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra plans to launch eight new electric SUVs and eight electric LCVs by 2027
Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride
Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Electric Vehicle

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live
Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace

Electric Vehicle

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Spark 8 का 3GB RAM मॉडल हुआ लॉन्च, नए प्रोसेसर के साथ कम हुई कीमत

iPhone में डायनासोर के दांत का टुकड़ा! कीमत है 6.8 लाख रुपये

फेसबुक मैसेंजर पर अब प्राइवेसी होगी काफी सिक्योर, कंपनी ने पेश किया खास फीचर

Ola S1 और S1 Pro की टेस्ट राइड भारत में शुरू, इन 4 शहरों में ऐसे उठाएं इस सुविधा का लाभ

Oppo टैबलेट की लाइव इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, Mi Pad 5 से लेगा टक्कर

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023
Electric Vehicle
Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023
Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

News

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9
Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Apps

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Wearables

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers