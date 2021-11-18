comscore Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy
News

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Electric Vehicle

Here we will take a look at how Electric Vehicles work, what is the difference between hybrid and pure electric cars, and more.

Electric vehicle Pixabay

Seeing the sky-high petrol prices a lot of you might be contemplating purchasing an electric vehicle (EV). However, due to various reasons like range anxiety, battery degradation, not knowing how the vehicle works and more, many end up deciding otherwise. If you are one who wants to understand how EVs work and what is the difference between hybrid and pure electric cars then you have come to the right place. Here we will take a look at explaining that and then some. Also Read - Tesla places bulk order for ‘Magic Box Inverter’ from Indian start-up

EV powertrains in a few words

EVs store electricity in rechargeable batteries, which then power the electric motor that turns the wheels. The amount of torque generated by EVs is much higher compared to internal combustion engines. This is because the engine is not required to combust the fuel and derive power from it. The electricity is transferred directly from the battery to the motor, making the cars feel faster and lighter to drive. Also, take note, you should always take a look at the amount of km an EV can travel on a single charge and then compare it to your daily commute. This will help you in staying prepared and also will help lower range anxiety. Also Read - The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to go against Ola, Ather: Details we know so far

cars, how electric cars work, EVs, cars, Hyundai Kona, EV charging, Tesla, Revlot Also Read - PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Charging the battery?

You can charge your EV’s battery either at home with a slow charger or a home installed fast charger, or you can charge it using the rapid-charging network that the company, third-party companies and the government is installing. You can simply connect the EV to a charger and wait for it to fill up. The range and the charging time will be shown on the instrument cluster for your knowledge.

Slow chargers are typically rated up to 3kW and can charge vehicles within 8-10 hours. Fast chargers are rated between 7kW to 22kW, and tend to charge the vehicles between 3-4 hours. Lastly, Rapid chargers are rated from 43kW and can charge compatible vehicles within 30-60 minutes.

Types of EVs

There are different types of EVs that you can take into consideration. Some run purely on electricity when there are hybrids that use both electricity and fossil fuels.

Purely electric vehicles run only on the battery and cannot be driven without a charge. Plug-in hybrids are vehicles that mainly run on electricity but also have a traditional fuel engine that kicks in when the battery is completely drained. Hybrid electric vehicles run mainly on fossil fuels like petrol or diesel but also have an electric battery too, which recharges using regenerative braking. These vehicles let you switch between fuel and electricity with a button toggle. Note Hybrid electric vehicles do not have a charging port and mainly rely on petrol or diesel to run.

cars, how electric cars work, EVs, cars, Hyundai Kona, EV charging, Tesla, Revlot

Main parts that make an EV

EVs consist of a lot fewer moving parts compared to ICE vehicles, which reduces the chances of a breakdown and keep the service costs down. Major parts in an EV include an electric motor/engine, inverter, drivetrain, batteries and charging input.

Weather conditions

EVs depend on weather a lot, with the temperature outside affecting how much energy an electric car consumes. For example, in summer you will manage to get a longer drive out of EVs when compared to the winter season.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 5:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
Telecom
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
Google For India event explained in pictures

Photo Gallery

Google For India event explained in pictures

Google For India event explained in pictures

Photo Gallery

Google For India event explained in pictures

Top short video apps in India: Instagram, YouTube, MX Taka Tak and more

Photo Gallery

Top short video apps in India: Instagram, YouTube, MX Taka Tak and more

Here's a list of short video apps available in India

Photo Gallery

Here's a list of short video apps available in India

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Photo Gallery

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Photo Gallery

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Related Topics

Related Stories

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy
Tesla places order for Magic Box Inverter from Indian start-up

Electric Vehicle

Tesla places order for Magic Box Inverter from Indian start-up
Hero MotoCorp is all set to go against Ola, Ather

Electric Vehicle

Hero MotoCorp is all set to go against Ola, Ather
Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs

Electric Vehicle

Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs
PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Reviews

PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे Titian mark gun skins समेत ये धांसू आइटम, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया Faded Wheel इवेंट, ऐसे पाएं Winged Bones Backpack समेत कई धांसू आइटम्स

Moto G Power 2022 हुआ लॉन्च, 5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 50MP कैमरा

Free Fire Advance Server OB31 Update के लिए इस तरह मिलेगा एक्टिवेशन कोड, जानें पूरा तरीका

Paytm IPO: घर बैठे-बैठे चंद मिनटों में ऑनलाइन चेक करें शेयर अलॉटमेंट स्टेटस, जानें आपको शेयर मिला है या नहीं

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
Mobiles
Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

News

India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security
Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Apps

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers