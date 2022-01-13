Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Tesla is apparently working to start operation within the Indian borders. It has been some time since Elon Musk dropped an update about the EV maker’s plans for India. Recently, in response to a tweet, Elon Musk finally revealed that the talks with the government are still ongoing. However, the Tesla CEO clarified that the company is facing a lot of challenges with the government. Also Read - Volkswagen sold more EVs than ever before in 2021, records 75 percent growth

A Tesla enthusiast tagged Elon Musk on Twitter asking the business tycoon about the availability of the company’s electric cars in India. To which he responded by saying, “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government.” Also Read - This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

Still working through a lot of challenges with the government Also Read - India transitioning to electric vehicles sooner than anticipated — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2022

It is not news that Tesla wants to make in-roads in India. Time and again Musk has tweeted about Tesla’s plans to enter one of the biggest markets in the world. However, he has outright blamed the high import duties on electric cars for the delay. The govt has also been straightforward with its demand from the company, asking Musk to start manufacturing in India to reduce the impact of import duties.