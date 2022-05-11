Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 130,000 cars: Here's why

Elon Musk owned electric car manufacturer Tesla has recalled 130,000 cars to fix touchscreen issues caused by an overheating central processing unit (CPU). The company recently rolled out an over-the-air update (OTA) to fix the issue on affected vehicles, which include the 2022 Model 3 and Y, and 2021 and 2022 Model X and S, reports The Verge. Also Read - Elon Musk wants to bring Donald Trump back to Twitter, Jack Dorsey agrees

The overheating CPU resulted in the car’s touchscreen even going completely blank. Also Read - Apple Car new details revealed: What we know so far

“During fast-charging or preparation for fast-charging, the infotainment central processing unit (CPU) may not cool sufficiently to prevent higher than expected temperatures, which may cause the CPU to slow processing or restart,” read the recall notice from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Also Read - Into Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter: Quadrupling users, doubling revenue, hiring more employees

The overheating issue can also prevent drivers from using their backup camera, shifting using the touchscreen, as well as from adjusting the speed of their windshield wipers, according to the US agency.

Tesla shipped vehicles with AMD Ryzen-based chipsets powering the infotainment system last year. The company, however, did not disclose if the new chip has started the issue, the report mentioned late on Tuesday.

In another news, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reiterated the government’s willingness to invite Tesla to manufacture cars in India. The minister of road transport and highways said that if Tesla decides to make cars in India, it will also get benefits. The Union Minister also provided assurance that the prices of electric vehicles will soon go below the price of ICE-powered petrol vehicles. The minister has clearly stated, on numerous occasions, that India can be the manufacturing hub for Tesla. On the other hand, it is clear that India won’t be interested in providing tax reliefs for cars that are imported.

The long-standing stalemate between the Indian govt and the EV maker has been going on since 2020. The company was expected to launch its first EV in India that year. Musk did not mince words while criticizing the Indian govt for not doing enough to expedite the EV revolution.

Musk is of the opinion that the Indian govt should provide tax benefits for its EVs. The American company initially plans to import Tesla cars as Completely Build Units (CBUs) and sell them in India. To this, the Indian govt has categorically stated that it is not interested in cars that are made in China and are sold in India.

(With Inputs from IANS)