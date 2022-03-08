EV logistics company, Zypp Electric has announced that it will expand overall delivery-partner strength to 25,000. The company plans to hire and train 3,000 women as Delivery Partners by the end of 2022. Zypp, in a statement said that it will focus on skilling women to ride EVs and train them as delivery partners in an otherwise male-dominated profession. Zypp currently has 3,000 delivery riders on the road, and it plans to expand in the last mile delivery market. Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Top women safety apps that you can download now

According to Zypp, the company will ensure that women delivery partners will get priorities in other roles and responsibilities. They will be offered flexible working shifts. The EV company has a pilot-friendly clause where the rent of the vehicle is waived if the pilot is present for 28 days in a month. The company is also claiming to be working on a long-term goal to have at least 50% of the total employee strength as women. Also Read - International Women’s Day 2022: Here’s how you can send WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to your loved ones

Rashi Agarwal, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Zypp Electric said, “Being a working woman for 16 years now, I understand the importance of financial independence. Through Zypp, I have created a domain for myself and I aim to create similar opportunities for women across in this sunrise sector. I believe that only an inclusive future is a sustainable future in any sector. As women continue to become an integral part of the industry, it is important to put aside gender biases and have women working on the ground in male dominant roles like in the rider or technology team at Zypp. We are committed to creating equal opportunities for both men and women to offer them a platform to transform their lives.” Also Read - International Women's Day 2022: Top powerful female lead films you can stream

Akash Gupta, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zypp Electric said “EVs will create a new opportunity for women driver partners to enter into gig delivery workforce as E-scooters are easy to drive and have gearless controls with speed calibration which are easy and comfortable to learn and drive around the city for all gender types. Coupled with Zypp technology backed charging infrastructure and app based maintenance support, it’ll be a smooth ride for the entire delivery partner ecosystem to go electric with easy rental plans.”