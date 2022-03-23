comscore EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years: Nitin Gadkari
EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years: Here's why

Gadkari also highlighted the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon.

Audi-A6-Avant-electric-car

(Representational Image)

Electric vehicles could be at par with their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts within two years time said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a reply in Lok Sabha on the Demands for Grants for Road Transport and Highways Ministry, 2022-23. This will be achieved due to the major strides in technology and green fuel. Also Read - Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters you can buy today

Gadkari also highlighted the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon. This will also help in bringing down the pollution levels and improving the overall situation in the national capital. Also Read - Crayon Envy EV launched in India with 160 km range at Rs 64,000

He urged MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, directing them to take initiative in their districts to convert sewage water into clean hydrogen. He believes that Hydrogen will soon become the cheapest fuel alternative. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price to be hiked soon, company confirms

“I can say within maximum of two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autorickshaw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion batteries are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending Rs 100, then on electric vehicle you will spend Rs 10,” said Gadkari.

It has also been revealed that the government has greenlit road projects worth Rs 62,000 crore in Delhi to ease traffic congestion and tackle the problem of pollution.

Gadkari and his department have an extensive goal of bringing the Indian road infrastructure at par with the United States by 2040. To provide context on why he wants to do this, he referred to a quote by former US President John F Kennedy, “American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good.”

He also highlighted the major improvement in highway connectivity and road infrastructure, giving n example of the Delhi Meerut highway, which now makes you reach the destination within 40 minutes, instead of four hours.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 7:29 PM IST

Govt sanctions 1,576 charging stations across Indian highways, expressways

Electric Vehicle

Govt sanctions 1,576 charging stations across Indian highways, expressways
Hero MotoCorp to launch its first electric scooter soon: Here's what we know

Electric Vehicle

Hero MotoCorp to launch its first electric scooter soon: Here's what we know
Crayon Envy electric scooter launched with 160 km range at Rs 64,000

Electric Vehicle

Crayon Envy electric scooter launched with 160 km range at Rs 64,000
MG might bring this mini electric car that is even smaller than Alto

Electric Vehicle

MG might bring this mini electric car that is even smaller than Alto

