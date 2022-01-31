Fisker Pear electric car to launch in India: Company partners with iPhone maker to build new EV

Foxconn has been manufacturing iPhones for Apple in India for sometime and is now looking to start manufacturing electric cars in the country according to a new report by ET Auto. The company will start manufacturing electric cars in the country, for Fisker Inc in the next couple of years. Also Read - Ather plans to make 1 million EVs a year: Here’s how it plans to do so

Fisker Inc is owned and operated by Henrik Fisker, who has designed a number of renowned vehicles including the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin DB9. Fisker Inc will first establish a technology centre in Hyderabad staffing over 300 engineers and then in partnership with Foxconn will start manufacturing its second electric vehicle called Pear in India within two years.

Fisker Inc has outsourced its manufacturing to Foxconn for its US, Europe, China and India markets. Its first SUV named Ocean is planned to be introduced globally in November and will be imported as a CBU in India.

Pear is expected to launch sometime around 2024-25 with a pricing range of around Rs 20,00,000 in India. The company has also revealed that within the next couple of year, it expects to attain a sales volume of 2,50,000 units.

Fisker has revealed that it has already received over 25,000 requests globally, which also includes requests from India.

According to the ET Auto report, Fisker Inc is expected to make an official announcement around the technology centre it will be setting up in Hyderabad in a few weeks.

The location for the manufacturing plant is yet to be decided, but Fisker is bullish about the prospects of electric vehicles in India.

“When you look at the Indian population, the Indian market, they’re extremely tech-savvy. I think India at one point, and I think nobody really knows when, but at one point it is going to explode when it comes to the adoption of electrification,” Fisker told ET Auto. “Of course, the government has a big role in that. But I do think there’s going to be pressure from the general population at one point in time to go electric.”