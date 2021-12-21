comscore Forget electric scooters! You can carry this EV in your bag and ride it to work
News

Forget electric scooters! You can carry this EV in your bag and ride it to work

Electric Vehicle

The new Poimo (Portable and Inflatable Mobility) scooter has been built by researchers from Tokyo University. The small scooter has been built with last-mile connectivity in mind

Poimo Scooter

Electric Scooter Poimo

Imagine getting off a metro train or a bus. You walk down to the road and then take out an EV from your bag and start riding to your workplace. This could be real for you and me, very soon! Also Read - Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why

Electric vehicles are taking over the world one step at a time. This time around it has taken the shape of a small inflatable vehicle that can even fit in your average backpack. The new innovation comes from Japan. Also Read - Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

The new Poimo (Portable and Inflatable Mobility) scooter has been built by researchers from Tokyo University. The small scooter has been built with last-mile connectivity in mind, something like the distance between your bus stop and office or even short distances. Also Read - Electric scooters you can buy under Rs 1 lakh

But how much can you ride on it?

The tiny battery and the inflated scooter can manage to provide 90 minutes of riding time in a single charge, which is substantial enough to cover short distances. The inflated electric vehicle can run up to a speed of 15 km/hr.

The vehicle derives power from an electric motor that is neatly tucked into the wheel itself. The mini scooter also comes with a steering, handlebar for throttle input and handling as well as the battery unit which is placed between the front and rear wheels.

The inflatable part of the bike is built using Thermoplastic Polyurethane which the researchers claim is very strong and easily take the weight of full-grown adults.

Customisability

The biggest USP of having such flexible material is shaping and re-shaping. The vehicle can be designed to specific preferences which also includes shapes like a moving lounge. Depending on the requirement, different parts of the scooter can be amplified of reduced. However, the basic powertrain and technology remain the same.

The technology might take time to develop to reach the masses but it does have the promise to transform last-mile connectivity.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 9:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 21, 2021 9:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How your favourite social media apps changed in 2021
Photo Gallery
How your favourite social media apps changed in 2021
From Clubhouse’s Android app to Facebook becoming Meta, here’s how your favourite social media apps changed in 2021

Photo Gallery

From Clubhouse’s Android app to Facebook becoming Meta, here’s how your favourite social media apps changed in 2021

Forget electric scooters! You can carry this EV in your bag and ride it to work

Electric Vehicle

Forget electric scooters! You can carry this EV in your bag and ride it to work

Best car gadgets that you must carry during your New Year's road trip

Photo Gallery

Best car gadgets that you must carry during your New Year's road trip

Best car gadgets that you must carry during your New Year's road trip

Photo Gallery

Best car gadgets that you must carry during your New Year's road trip

Fresh leak reveals interesting details about the iPhone 14 camera

Mobiles

Fresh leak reveals interesting details about the iPhone 14 camera

Vodafone-idea (Vi) users can now get special phone numbers delivered at home: Step-by-step guide

Telecom

Vodafone-idea (Vi) users can now get special phone numbers delivered at home: Step-by-step guide

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Forget electric scooters! You can carry this EV in your bag and ride it to work

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Forget electric scooters! You can carry this EV in your bag and ride it to work

Electric Vehicle

Forget electric scooters! You can carry this EV in your bag and ride it to work
Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why

Electric Vehicle

Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why
Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022
Electric Vehicle sales tripled to 1.18 lakh units in India in H1 FY22

Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle sales tripled to 1.18 lakh units in India in H1 FY22
EeVe SOUL electric scooter with a range of over 120 km launched in India: Here's when you can get it

Electric Vehicle

EeVe SOUL electric scooter with a range of over 120 km launched in India: Here's when you can get it

हिंदी समाचार

Jio के साथ जुड़े 17.6 लाख नए ग्राहक, Airtel और Voda-idea को हुआ 14.5 लाख यूजर्स का नुकसान

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (21st December): आज के रिडीम कोड से मिलेंगे दो धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

लोकसभा में लॉन्च हुआ LS Member App, सदन की लाइव स्ट्रीम के साथ मिलेगी हर सांसद की जानकारी

WhatsApp नंबर बदलना है बहुत आसान, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Vivo V23 Pro 5G के फ्रंट डिजाइन का हुआ खुलासा, दो धांसू सेल्फी कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च होगा फोन

Latest Videos

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Forget electric scooters! You can carry this EV in your bag and ride it to work
Electric Vehicle
Forget electric scooters! You can carry this EV in your bag and ride it to work
From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Features

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021
Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details
Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

News

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason
Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

News

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers