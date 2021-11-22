comscore Global chip shortage delays Ola electric scooter delivery again: Check new delivery date
Global chip shortage delays Ola electric scooter delivery again: Check new delivery date

Ola electric scooter delivery date has been pushed once again. The reason behind the delay in delivery is said to be global chip shortage, which has impacted several industries including smartphones, laptops, among others in the last few months. Check details here.

Ola-electric-scooter

The first batch of Ola electric scooter S1 and S1 Pro delivery was supposed to happen from November 15. But the delivery has been delayed, once again. The delivery of the electric vehicle has been pushed by one month to December 15, the company informed consumers via an official email. Also Read - Suzuki may launch Ola, Ather-rival electric scooter tomorrow: What we know so far

The new delivery date of Ola scooter S1 and S1 Pro is scheduled between December 15 and the end of the month. The reason behind the delay in delivery is the global chip shortage, which has also impacted several industries including smartphones, laptops, among others. Also Read - Ola Electric builds 9 special Ola S1 Pro scooters on special order

Global chip shortage delays Ola scooter delivery

Experts believe that the chip shortage and supply chain constraints will go on until late 2022. Going forward, the global chip shortage will impact smartphone prices as well. Industry experts suggest due to chip shortage the prices of smartphones will increase, at least until the end of 2022. Phone makers also say that they are struggling to fulfill the demand amid chip shortages. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro too expensive? Company confirms a cheaper electric scooter for 2022

Ola S1, Top 5 Long Range Electric Scooter

Ola informs customers of the delay in delivery via an official email. The company noted in an email, “Due to the ongoing global shortage of chipsets and electronic parts, there are some unavoidable delays to your Ola S1 delivery. Your revised delivery window is 15th – 31st December 2021. We apologies for this delay and assure you that we are ramping up production as fast as we can so you can get your Ola S1 at the earliest.”

Ola scooter test rides

The company further noted that the test ride is live in 9 cities. In the official statement, Ola said to provide test rides to customers across 1000 cities by 15th December 2021. It also revealed that test rides will be available to all “as soon as possible” and “prioritizing allocation of the scooters we produce over the next few weeks for enabling test rides in 1000+ cities across India”.

  Published Date: November 22, 2021 1:15 PM IST

Best Sellers