The Indian government is taking the next step in the expansion of EV charging infrastructure in the country. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has claimed that it sanctioned 2,877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme. Now in the phase II of FAME, Ministry of Heavy Industries has announced that it has sanctioned 1,576 EV Charging Stations across 16 Highways & 9 Expressways.

The Ministry of Power has issued guidelines for the installation of these electric vehicle chargers. There shall be at least one charging station every 25 kms on both sides of the Highway. Additionally, there will also be at least one charging station for long range/heavy duty EVs at every 100 kms on both sides of the highway. For the city at least one charging station will be set up in a grid of 3km x 3km.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned about 520 charging stations for about Rs 43 Crore under Phase-I of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme.

Further, a budget provision of Rs 1,000 crore has been designated for a period of 5 years [2019-20 to 2023-24] for establishment of charging infrastructure under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme.

Here are the list of highways and expressways that will be getting these charging stations: