Govt sanctions 1,576 charging stations across Indian highways, expressways 

A provision of Rs 1,000 crore was designated for a period of 5 years for establishment of charging infrastructure under Phase-II of FAME

EV charging station

The Indian government is taking the next step in the expansion of EV charging infrastructure in the country. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has claimed that it sanctioned 2,877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme. Now in the phase II of FAME, Ministry of Heavy Industries has announced that it has sanctioned 1,576 EV Charging Stations across 16 Highways & 9 Expressways. Also Read - Hero MotoCorp to launch its first electric scooter soon: Here's what we know

The Ministry of Power has issued guidelines for the installation of these electric vehicle chargers. There shall be at least one charging station every 25 kms on both sides of the Highway. Additionally, there will also be at least one charging station for long range/heavy duty EVs at every 100 kms on both sides of the highway. For the city at least one charging station will be set up in a grid of 3km x 3km. Also Read - Crayon Envy EV launched in India with 160 km range at Rs 64,000

The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned about 520 charging stations for about Rs 43 Crore under Phase-I of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme. Also Read - MG might bring this mini electric car that is even smaller than Alto

Further, a budget provision of Rs 1,000 crore has been designated for a period of 5 years [2019-20 to 2023-24] for establishment of charging infrastructure under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme.

Here are the list of highways and expressways that will be getting these charging stations:

Sl. No

Expressways

Entity

EV Charging Stations Sanctioned

1

Mumbai – Pune

EESL

10

2

Ahmadabad – Vadodara

EESL

10

3

Delhi Agra Yamuna

EESL

20

4

Bengaluru Mysore

BEL

14

5

Bangaluru-Chennai

BEL

30

6

Surat-Mumbai

EESL

30

7

Agra-Lucknow

REIL

40

8

Eastern Peripheral (A)

EESL

14

9

Hyderabad ORR

EESL

16

Sl. No

Highways

Entity

EV Charging Stations Sanctioned

1

Delhi – Srinagar

EESL

80

2

Delhi – Kolkata

EESL

160

3

Agra – Nagpur

EESL

80

4

Meerut to Gangotri Dham

REIL

44

5

Mumbai – Delhi

BEL

124

6

Mumbai-Panaji

EESL

60

7

Mumbai – Nagpur

EESL

70

8

Mumbai – Bengaluru

BEL

100

9

Kolkata – Bhubaneswar

EESL

44

10

Kolkata – Nagpur

EESL

120

11

Kolkata – Gangtok

REIL

76

12

Chennai-Bhubaneswar

EESL

120

13

Chennai – Trivendram

EESL

74

14

Chennai-Ballary

REIL

62

15

Chennai – Nagpur

EESL

114

16

Mangaldai – Wakro

REIL

64

TOTAL

1576
  • Published Date: March 22, 2022 5:23 PM IST

