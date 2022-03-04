comscore Greta Glide electric scooter introduced with 100 km range at Rs 80,000
Greta Glide electric scooter launched with 100 km range at Rs 80,000: Check details

Greta Glide supports Reverse Drive mode, 3-Speed Drive Mode, LED Digital Instrument Cluster Display, Keyless Start, Anti-Theft Alarm and more

Greta Glide

Greta Glide electric scooter in Orange colour.

Greta Electric has come forward with their new offering Greta Glide electric scooter. The new scooter can provide a range of up to 100 km.  The company has revealed the pricing of the new scooter and also shared the driving range of the new scooter. The scooter gets a new design that sets it apart from from both the Greta Electric eVespa and Greta Electric Harper. Also Read - Sony and Honda join hands to build a new electric vehicle company

Pricing and Availability

The new Greta Glide electric scooter is available at a price of Rs 80,000 for the base variant. Customers can pre-order to avail offers such as Rs 6,000 off on pre-booked scooters and Rs 2,000 off on spot booked scooters. Greta Glide will be available in four battery variants.  The company Greta Electric is offering a 3-year battery warranty. Also Read - Best-selling electric scooter brands of February 2022

Greta Glide will be available in seven colours: Yellow, Grey, Orange, Scarlet Red, Rose Gold, Candy White and Jet Black. The product price changes with the choice of battery. Also Read - Don't wait to buy electric scooters, prices could go up by Rs 45,000 by 2025: Report

Here are the four battery variants and the riding range they offer:

-V2 48v-24Ah for 60 km per charge,
-V2+60v-24Ah for 60 km per charge,
-V3 48v-30Ah for 100 km per charge,
-V3+60v-30Ah for100 km per charge

Specifications and Features

The Greta Glide electric scooter is powered by Li-Ion batteries that the company claims it offers fast charging under 2.5 hours. Greta Glide comes with like DRLs, EBS, ATA System, and Smart Shift. The company offers 3.5 inch wide tubeless tyres with the scooter.

The Greta Glide supports Reverse Drive mode, 3-Speed Drive Mode, LED Digital Instrument Cluster Display, Keyless Start, Anti-Theft Alarm, Front Glove Box, Light Designer Consoles & Extra-Large Leg Room, Find My Vehicle Alarm, quality black leatherette seat cover, a USB port for comfort and convenience.

For suspension, Greta Glide uses conventional telescopic forks at the front and Dual Hydraulic Cell Shocker at the rear. For stopping power it gets Dual Hydraulic Disc Brakes at both the ends.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 5:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 4, 2022 5:46 PM IST

Best Sellers