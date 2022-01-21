comscore Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle
News

Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

Electric Vehicle

During its test runs, the aircraft managed to achieve a max top speed of 623 kmph, which makes it the world's fastest all-electric vehicle.

Rolls-Royce Spirit of Innovation

(Image: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce, the company synonymous with luxury cars recently announced its all-electric aircraft the “Spirit of Innovation”. Now, the company in an official release has claimed that the Spirit of Innovation has become the fastest aircraft with an electric powertrain. The title has been awarded to the electric aircraft after setting two world records, both of which have been independently confirmed. Also Read - This Indian EV company plans to open over 500 dealerships by end of FY22

Rolls-Royce Spirit of Innovation managed to achieve a top speed of 555.9 kmph over a stretch of 3 km, thus smashing the existing record by 213.04 kmph. Later at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down experimental aircraft testing site, the craft managed to achieve a speed of 532.1 kmph over a stretch of 15 kms, breaking the existing record by 292.8 kmph. Both of these records have been officially verified by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) and the World Air Sports Federation. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with Mahindra to build over 10 lakh EVs a year

During its test runs, the aircraft managed to achieve a max top speed of 623 kmph, which makes it the world’s fastest all-electric vehicle. On managing to achieve such heights, Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said, “Achieving the all-electric world-speed record is a fantastic achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce.” Also Read - Mazout Electric could soon launch electric cruiser motorcycle with claimed range of 350km

Rolls-Royce Spirit of Innovation is powered by a 400kW electric powertrain, which manages to deliver over 500hp. To develop the powertrain Rolls-Royce partnered with Electroflight and YASA. Using this, the company claims it will develop future electric power and propulsion systems, and hybrid-electric commuter aircraft.

“The government is proud to back projects like this to leverage the private investment necessary to unlock cleaner, greener aircraft which will allow people to fly as they do now, but in a way that cuts emissions,” said UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Verification for a third record broken by the all-electric aircraft is still in progress. The third record is for the fastest time to climb to 3000 metres in 202 seconds. If set, it will break the current record by 60 seconds.

  Published Date: January 21, 2022 9:39 PM IST

Best Sellers