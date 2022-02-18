comscore Harley Davidson working on new affordable electric bike: Check all details
News

Harley Davidson new ‘affordable’ bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far

Electric Vehicle

Under the new Arrow architecture, Harley Davidson will be using a battery pack that contains 21,700 different cylindrical cells

Harley LiveWire E-bike concept

Harley LiveWire E-bike concept (Image: Motorcycle.com)

Harley Davidson had recently announced that it is planning to launch a new electric bike under its LiveWire brand. The bike manufacturer, during an earnings call, announced that it will launch an electric bike built on a new platform. The electric bike which is doing rounds as S2 Del Mar will be launched this year between June to April. Also Read - Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed, 180 km range

What we know about the new Harley Davidson electric bike

The new electric bike will fall in the middle-weight segment and will be focusing on providing an electric bike experience. The new e-bike will come with something called the Arrow architecture. This essentially is the combination of some of the most essential parts of an electric vehicle. It will include the battery, inverter, charger, speed controller, and even the motor. Also Read - Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Harley Davidson won’t stop at developing just one electric bike using this new architecture. The same components will be versatile enough to accommodate different models and designs. The manufacturer can just tweak some of the elements according to the bike. Also Read - Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter

Under the new Arrow architecture, Harley Davidson will be using a battery pack that contains 21,700 different cylindrical cells (a lot like the shape of AA batteries). The same size format is being used by other industry leaders such as Tesla and Samsung.

Considering that the same apparatus can be used for different models, Harley’s LiveWire can reduce the overall production costs of the electric bike. Part sharing has always been one of the ways automobile manufacturers reduce production costs.

The Del Mar S2 bike will fall in the middleweight segment but the same platform can also be used to build lighter EVs. LiveWire has also partnered with one of Taiwan’s biggest electric scooter maker, Kymco. Under this partnership, the Taiwanese company might build new vehicles using the Arrow architecture.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 8:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2022 8:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far
Electric Vehicle
Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far
List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

News

List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1,000 to buy in India

Photo Gallery

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1,000 to buy in India

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1,000 to buy in India

Photo Gallery

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1,000 to buy in India

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch confirmed

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch confirmed

Vivo Y15s with 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display launched at an affordable price in India

Mobiles

Vivo Y15s with 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display launched at an affordable price in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far

List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far

Electric Vehicle

Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far
Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

Electric Vehicle

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed
Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Electric Vehicle

Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter

Electric Vehicle

Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter
LML to take advantage of former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility for its EV production

Electric Vehicle

LML to take advantage of former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility for its EV production

हिंदी समाचार

भारत की मदद से Garena Free Fire बना दुनिया का सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला मोबाइल गेम

Free Fire Max में इमोट समेत मिल रहे कई धमाकेदार रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे पाएं

Poco X4 Pro 5G की लाइव इमेज समेत लीक हुए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Jio, Vodafone Idea ने बढ़ाए टैरिफ रेट तो यूजर्स चले गए BSNL के पास! TRAI की रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Snapchat यूजर्स अब बदल पाएंगे अपना यूजरनेम, जानें कैसे करें इस नए फीचर का यूज

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

News

Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far
Electric Vehicle
Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far
List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

News

List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro
Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme

News

Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme
Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

News

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers