Harley Davidson had recently announced that it is planning to launch a new electric bike under its LiveWire brand. The bike manufacturer, during an earnings call, announced that it will launch an electric bike built on a new platform. The electric bike which is doing rounds as S2 Del Mar will be launched this year between June to April.

What we know about the new Harley Davidson electric bike

The new electric bike will fall in the middle-weight segment and will be focusing on providing an electric bike experience. The new e-bike will come with something called the Arrow architecture. This essentially is the combination of some of the most essential parts of an electric vehicle. It will include the battery, inverter, charger, speed controller, and even the motor.

Harley Davidson won't stop at developing just one electric bike using this new architecture. The same components will be versatile enough to accommodate different models and designs. The manufacturer can just tweak some of the elements according to the bike.

Under the new Arrow architecture, Harley Davidson will be using a battery pack that contains 21,700 different cylindrical cells (a lot like the shape of AA batteries). The same size format is being used by other industry leaders such as Tesla and Samsung.

Considering that the same apparatus can be used for different models, Harley’s LiveWire can reduce the overall production costs of the electric bike. Part sharing has always been one of the ways automobile manufacturers reduce production costs.

The Del Mar S2 bike will fall in the middleweight segment but the same platform can also be used to build lighter EVs. LiveWire has also partnered with one of Taiwan’s biggest electric scooter maker, Kymco. Under this partnership, the Taiwanese company might build new vehicles using the Arrow architecture.