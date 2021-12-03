Hero Electric has achieved the position of the most popular EV brand in India. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer was found to be the most preferred brand according to the latest JMK research findings. Also Read - Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Hero Electric bagged the top spot in the electric 2-wheeler segment for the month of October. The brand was followed by Okinawa Autotech and then Ather Energy. Also Read - Tesla Cyberquad for kids launched: The electric ATV has a top speed of 16 kmph

Here are the top 10 best-selling EV brands in the country for the month of October, according to JMK Research:

-Hero Electric

-Okinawa Autotech

-Ather Energy

-Ampere Vehicles

-Pure EV

-TVS Motors

-Benling India

-Bajaj Auto

-Revolt Intellicorp

-Jitendra New EV Tech

-Others Also Read - Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here



To vote for other categories, click here

The overall HS-E2W sales in the country in October 2021 stood at 19,253 units, signifying a 16% m-o-m jump and a y-o-y leap in registrations of 603%. The Top 10 players, as shown below account for 95% of the total

registrations recorded in the month of October 2021.

Hero Electric celebrated the achievement by launching its new campaign. Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, said, “We are delighted and thank everyone for their support in making Hero, India’s no.1 Electric two-wheeler brand. We are glad to be operating in a country where consumers are becoming more aware and make greener choices that motivate us further to drive the mobility shift. There is an increased demand for EVs over the last few years that has helped us to stay India’s largest EV brand. This campaign is to recognize every individual who has supported us in our journey and responsibly chosen to make The Smart Move! With our varied product offerings and support from the Government, we are leading the change to transform the automotive two-wheeler market and stand at the forefront of this dynamic sector.”

Speaking on the campaign, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, it’s the time to thank our customers who reposed trust in our products and the brand Hero in our journey to the top. I believe that No.1 comes with lots of responsibilities of being the role model for conducting our business in a fair and equitable manner that benefits the Customer, the Society and the Environment. As a leader we will continue to strive for the growth of an eco-system that supports easy and faster transition to electric mobility. India in on the cusp of a major revolution in the sustainable and zero carbon transport and we would very much like to be a significant contributor in making our world a better place to live and breathe.