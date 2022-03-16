Hero Electric inaugurated three new dealerships. These new outlets will help the company achieve the target of establishing 1000 touchpoints. The company added three dealers Alpha Motors, Tirunelveli; DK Motors, Vellore, and Elite Motors, Ranipet to its network. These centres offer both sales and service space, allowing customers to select new electric two-wheelers and also get aftersales service. Also Read - Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, "The electric two-wheeler demand is on the rise given increased awareness and better infrastructure. We at Hero are happy to welcome Elite Motors, DK Motors, and Alpha Motors to our networks to further expand our presence in Tamil Nadu. Fronting the EV revolution and promoting clean mobility solutions, there has been increased e2W demand beyond Tier 1 markets. We intend to set up a robust dealership network and service outlets for a comprehensive EV owning experience. At Hero, it is our constant endeavor to transform the mobility space in India, and with Tamil Nadu being one of our priority markets, we will continue to expand our presence further."

Adding further, Haridas K Nair, Regional Head, Hero Electric further added, "We are delighted to build on our distribution ecosystem and enhance partnerships across the region to bring forth our products in the smaller centres. We at Hero stand for commitment, trust, and support to create strong relationships for our consumers to greener mobility solutions, improved services, and encourage them to make the smart move by contributing to the EV shift."

Hero Electric is currently the biggest electric 2-wheeler brand in the country. The company has been consistently holding the top rank in terms of sales volume. The brand offers a host of products which includes both high-speed and low-speed scooters. To encourage buyers, Hero Electric also offers a 5-year warranty across its lithium-ion range of electric scooters. It covers the complete scooter (except the battery and the charger).