comscore Hero Electric partners with AIF to provide skilling courses, jobs in EV segment
News

Hero Electric partners with American India Foundation to upskill workers in EV segment

Electric Vehicle

As a part of the collaboration the entities will initiate this intervention through a pilot project in the Rewari district of Haryana for 50 individuals hit by job loss. 

Hero Electric Photon

Hero Electric has signed an MoU with the American India Foundation (AIF) to offer multiple high-impact skilling, and training employment, and self-employment programs to service technicians, and roadside repair micro-entrepreneurs in India. As a part of the collaboration the entities will initiate this intervention through a pilot project in the Rewari district of Haryana for 50 individuals hit by job loss. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets new battery pack option with over 300 km range

The initiative will also offer training to 100 PWD candidates for Doorstep Garage Repair Service and cater to the hiring requirement of service associates at Hero Electric dealerships across the country. AIF will engage with 7 ITI’s (Industrial Training Institute) for the skilling and placement of these aspirants. Also Read - Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Sohinder Gill, the CEO, of Hero Electric, said, “Upskilling and hiring of talent is key to the growth of the EV ecosystem. We at Hero have been gunning for this via our existing PGO initiative and, have trained more than 6000 garage owners to date. This partnership allows us to expand the training resources offered by these programs. We have incorporated a special program for the PWD candidates to mobilize, train, and upskill them. The MoU will strengthen the electric mobility sector by offering direct and indirect employment opportunities. We have collaborated with AIF on training, employment, and funding support and aim to empower these candidates.” Also Read - Ford electric cars coming to India? What we know so far

Commenting on the initiative, Manu Sharma, AVP – HR, Hero Electric, said, “As an organization, we have always stayed ahead of the curve with our unique initiatives. We look forward to supporting specially-abled individuals who carry the zeal and vigour to take on any challenges and provide them with a platform to showcase their capabilities. ‘Respect for People’ is one of our core pillars and, this partnership is a testament to our target of working for the betterment of people at large. We are pleased to partner with AIF and MASF to help individuals hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, creating livelihood opportunities and making them self-reliant.”

Mathew Joseph, Country Director, AIF, said, “Millions of lives upended by the pandemic need organizations like AIF and Hero Electric to step up and intervene. Through this unique intervention, AIF aims to implement disability-inclusive sustainable green livelihood for persons with disabilities including women, as a tool to improve the quality of life of some of the world’s poorest and disadvantaged individuals. This partnership aims to promote equal opportunity for economic empowerment, livelihood security, and full inclusion in all aspects of society for people with disability.”

This collaboration aims to empower and create competitive talent in the automotive sector in India at par with international standards. Hero Electric and AIF aim to establish a deeper connection with the stakeholders and push for self-reliance and job creation in line with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat narrative.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2022 8:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Hero Electric partners with American India Foundation to upskill workers in EV segment
Electric Vehicle
Hero Electric partners with American India Foundation to upskill workers in EV segment
Top electric scooters launching in coming months

Photo Gallery

Top electric scooters launching in coming months

Top electric scooters launching in India in the coming months

Photo Gallery

Top electric scooters launching in India in the coming months

How tech companies are helping people amid Ukraine conflict

Photo Gallery

How tech companies are helping people amid Ukraine conflict

Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine

Photo Gallery

Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine

7 games coming to Xbox Game Pass including Marvel s Guardians of the Galaxy

Gaming

7 games coming to Xbox Game Pass including Marvel s Guardians of the Galaxy

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale starts from March 4: Check best deals, discounts on smartphones, gadgets, accessories, and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale starts from March 4: Check best deals, discounts on smartphones, gadgets, accessories, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here

Hero Electric partners with American India Foundation to upskill workers in EV segment

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

7 games coming to Xbox Game Pass including Marvel s Guardians of the Galaxy

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale starts from March 4: Check best deals, discounts on smartphones, gadgets, accessories, and more

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hero Electric partners with American India Foundation to upskill workers in EV segment

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric partners with American India Foundation to upskill workers in EV segment
Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range
Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Electric Vehicle

Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways
Ford electric cars coming to India? What we know so far

Electric Vehicle

Ford electric cars coming to India? What we know so far
MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed, electric car to get new infotainment display

Electric Vehicle

MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed, electric car to get new infotainment display

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर पर चढ़ेगा K-Pop का रंग, BTS के साथ इस महीने होगा कोलैब

Fortnite में आ रही Assassin's Creed पर बनी कैरेक्टर स्किन, जानें क्या होगा खास

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy M23 5G का सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव, जानें फीचर्स

Free Fire MAX में मिल रहा Dynamic Duo M बंडल, जानें कैसे पाएं

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India
Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

News

Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here
Gaming
Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here
Hero Electric partners with American India Foundation to upskill workers in EV segment

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric partners with American India Foundation to upskill workers in EV segment
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
7 games coming to Xbox Game Pass including Marvel s Guardians of the Galaxy

Gaming

7 games coming to Xbox Game Pass including Marvel s Guardians of the Galaxy
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale starts from March 4: Check best deals, discounts on smartphones, gadgets, accessories, and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale starts from March 4: Check best deals, discounts on smartphones, gadgets, accessories, and more

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers