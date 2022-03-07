comscore Hero Electric partners with new company to deploy 10,000 electric scooters
Hero Electric partners with Sun Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs with swappable battery tech

Hero Electric announced that it is expanding its existing R&D facilities to manufacture the next generation of Low-speed, City-speed & High-speed vehicles

Hero Electric has partnered with Sun Mobility, a provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs). The partnership aims to deploy electric two-wheelers with swappable battery technology. Hero Electric and SUN Mobility jointly will start deployments in the next three months with a target of around 10,000 electric two-wheelers by the end of this year. Also Read - Soon you may be able to rent electric two-wheelers on Indian highways

Hero Electric’s vehicle owners will be able to make use of this facility. The company’s global interoperable smart mobility solution involves modular Smart Batteries that are connected via the battery network. Also Read - MG ZS EV 2022 launched: From price to features, all you need to know

The network of Quick Interchange Stations (Swap Points) allows for a ‘refueling’ infrastructure comparable to ICE vehicles. This new facility will be available on a Pay-Per-Use model. Also Read - India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Hero Electric announced that it is expanding its existing R&D facilities to manufacture the next generation of Low-speed, City-speed & High-speed vehicles. The EV manufacturer sold over 4,50,000 units.

Under this new partnership, Hero Electric and Sun Mobility plan to create an ecosystem where the customer has access to the battery technologies throughout the product lifecycle. Additionally, the companies will also collaborate on financing options.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “We have now developed E two wheelers that will seamlessly integrate with Sun Mobility’s hi-tech swapping stations so as to give years of trouble-free performance of the composite solution. Through this partnership, we will be offering variety of solutions to the customers suiting their needs and giving them the ultimate pleasure of adopting eco-friendly economical and convenient mobility solutions. Battery swapping has also been declared a focus area in the recent budget and we are in the discussions with the govt to help create a cost effective eco system that can support a large scale conversion of customers from the dirty fuel vehicles to zero emission clean mobility solutions.”

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Chairman of SUN Mobility, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the pioneers of electric 2W manufacturing in India. The confluence of Hero Electric’s futuristic vision on understanding the EV space and the pros of the battery swapping technology, along with the government’s commendable initiatives to come up with tangible policies, will definitely augur well with our common goal to accelerate the demand and adoption of EVs in the country.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 7, 2022 9:15 PM IST

