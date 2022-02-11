comscore Hero Electric partners with SBI to offer discount on its electric scooters
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Hero Electric to offer discount on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI 
News

Hero Electric to offer discount on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI 

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric was found to be a top seller in the 2-wheeler EV category. The company took the pole position back from Okinawa Autotech

Hero Electric Photon

Hero Electric Photon electric scooter

Hero Electric has joined hands with the State Bank of India to offer financing options to its buyers. Additionally, buyers will be able to make use of the offer to bring down the effective price of electric vehicles. Hero Electric buyers can also get the electric scooters at “lowest interest rates across India”. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new more powerful motor

According to a statement shared by the company, Hero Electric buyers will get an additional Rs 2,000 off on payments made through YONO, SBI’s digital banking platform. The association allows customers to opt for a fully digital and paperless two-wheeler loan with a click. Hero Electric also announced that physical assistance and offline financing can be availed across all Hero Electric 750+ touchpoints. Also Read - Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000: Check top speed, other details

Speaking on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “There is strong demand for EVs today and, to make the purchase experience smooth, we are glad to partner with India’s largest bank SBI. This partnership will provide the best interest rates and unique offers to fuel the green mobility revolution. Customers are looking for lucrative deals and schemes to make the shift and invest in an electric two-wheeler. We are determined to provide seamless service to our customers across our dealerships with State Bank of India’s wide network.” Also Read - Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

Adding to this, Devendra Kumar, Chief General Manager (Personal Banking Business Unit) SBI said, “We are glad to come together with two-wheeler EV market leader and offer the best financing option that any customer desires. Eligible SBI customers can get instant digital two-wheeler loan “SBI Easy Ride” through YONO. They can avail the loan at an EMI of as low as Rs 251/- per Rs 10,000 for 4 years under SBI Easy Ride loan. This initiative is a step further in the bank’s contribution towards the country’s green mobility revolution by making EVs affordable with lower EMIs.”

In recent sales records shared by Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Hero Electric was found to be a top seller in the 2-wheeler EV category. The company took the pole position back from Okinawa Autotech, an EV brand which had overtaken Hero Electric sales in the month of Decemeber.  Hero Electric sold a total of 7,763 units in the month of January. Okinawa slipped to the second spot with sales of 5,613 units of EVs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 6:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 11, 2022 6:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online
Mobiles
Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online
Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Features

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Free Fire rewards today: How to win White Eagle bundle, Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for free

Gaming

Free Fire rewards today: How to win White Eagle bundle, Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for free

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

News

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI
Only 1,923 Ola Electric scooters registered till date: Govt data

Electric Vehicle

Only 1,923 Ola Electric scooters registered till date: Govt data
Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor
Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000

Electric Vehicle

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000
Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire के 5 जबरदस्त Gold Royale Bundle, गेम को बना देते हैं और भी मजेदार

फ्री फायर के लिए इस साल अब तक जारी हुए 5 सबसे धांसू रिडीम कोड्स

नोकिया ने 5G के जमाने में लॉन्च किया 2G फीचर फोन, जानें क्या है खास?

iQOO 9 Series भारत में 23 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन का हुआ खुलासा

Android 13 का डेवलपर प्रिव्यू रोल आउट, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

News

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online
Mobiles
Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online
Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI
Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

News

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister
Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Laptops

Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3
Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Telecom

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers