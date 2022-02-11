Hero Electric has joined hands with the State Bank of India to offer financing options to its buyers. Additionally, buyers will be able to make use of the offer to bring down the effective price of electric vehicles. Hero Electric buyers can also get the electric scooters at “lowest interest rates across India”. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new more powerful motor

According to a statement shared by the company, Hero Electric buyers will get an additional Rs 2,000 off on payments made through YONO, SBI’s digital banking platform. The association allows customers to opt for a fully digital and paperless two-wheeler loan with a click. Hero Electric also announced that physical assistance and offline financing can be availed across all Hero Electric 750+ touchpoints. Also Read - Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000: Check top speed, other details

Speaking on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “There is strong demand for EVs today and, to make the purchase experience smooth, we are glad to partner with India’s largest bank SBI. This partnership will provide the best interest rates and unique offers to fuel the green mobility revolution. Customers are looking for lucrative deals and schemes to make the shift and invest in an electric two-wheeler. We are determined to provide seamless service to our customers across our dealerships with State Bank of India’s wide network.” Also Read - Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

Adding to this, Devendra Kumar, Chief General Manager (Personal Banking Business Unit) SBI said, “We are glad to come together with two-wheeler EV market leader and offer the best financing option that any customer desires. Eligible SBI customers can get instant digital two-wheeler loan “SBI Easy Ride” through YONO. They can avail the loan at an EMI of as low as Rs 251/- per Rs 10,000 for 4 years under SBI Easy Ride loan. This initiative is a step further in the bank’s contribution towards the country’s green mobility revolution by making EVs affordable with lower EMIs.”

In recent sales records shared by Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Hero Electric was found to be a top seller in the 2-wheeler EV category. The company took the pole position back from Okinawa Autotech, an EV brand which had overtaken Hero Electric sales in the month of Decemeber. Hero Electric sold a total of 7,763 units in the month of January. Okinawa slipped to the second spot with sales of 5,613 units of EVs.