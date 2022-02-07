comscore Hero Electric, ReadyAssist to train 20,000 mechanics in EV servicing
News

Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

Electric Vehicle

Once the training is complete, Hero Electric and ReadyAssist will assess enrolled mechanics and give a ‘Certificate of Merit’ to these mechanics

Hero Electric partners with ReadyAssist

Even freshers and college students can apply for this

Hero Electric has partnered with ReadyAssist, a 24/7 roadside assistance company. The companies will be training 20,000 mechanics for servicing EVs under its Private Garage owners (PGO) initiative. The new initiative comes as a part of the plan to build a robust EV ecosystem. Also Read - AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.10 lakh: Check range, other details

How will the new initiative work

Hero Electric and ReadyAssist claim that the partnership will aid in identifying mechanics willing to upgrade their skill set. Following that, these people will be coached in the next two years. The training program will have two stages divided among beginners and experts respectively. Also Read - Visiting India’s largest electric car charging hub

Certification Process

Once the training is complete, both the partners will assess enrolled mechanics and give a ‘Certificate of Merit’ to these mechanics. The certified mechanics will further be onboarded with ReadyAssist to service PAN India customers via their initiative GRID. This service focuses on providing on-the-spot and doorstep facilities. Hero Electric will also be providing resources to upskill and train 5000 mechanics currently under ReadyAssist. Also Read - From Renault Kwid-based EV to premium Volvo XC40, check all electric cars launching in India this year

Apart from Hero Electric EVs, the training will extend to other electric vehicles. Freshers, college students, and other aspiring candidates can enroll in the program to gain experience.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “At Hero, we strive to empower and educate people with knowledge. While we stay committed to bringing the best-in-class vehicles to our customers, it is also crucial to enable a strong network of proficient mechanics to serve our customers. The uniqueness of this training module lies in imparting general technical knowledge for servicing EVs and not limiting it to our EVs. Our partnership with ReadyAssist will accelerate our objective of empowering people with competency via their expansive network and strengthening our PGO network.”

Speaking about this, Vimal Singh, CEO & Founder, ReadyAssist added, “This partnership with Hero Electric is closer to my heart, as it can help and enable thousands of mechanics to make incremental revenue by learning additional skills in the EV space. This will be a strong market enabler for the upcoming EV mechanics and also uplift the skills and competency of existing mechanics. This partnership also enables us to access and certify a private workshop into Hero Electric authorized workshop if it meets all the qualification criteria and will be certified by us. India has more than 3M mechanics who need upskilling and reskilling to ensure their skills are at par with the growing EV market.”

  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 4:08 PM IST

