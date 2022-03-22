Hero MotoCorp to launch its first electric scooter soon: Here's what we know

Hero MotoCorp just confirmed that it will be launching its first electric vehicle (EV) soon. The company recently unveiled its new identity ‘Vida’ for its emerging mobility solutions business, which includes the upcoming electric vehicles (EVs). The upcoming EV will be a part of the same. Also Read - Govt sanctions 1,576 charging stations across Indian highways, expressways

During an interview with The Financial Express, Hero MotoCorp chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said that the company will be unveiling its first EV sometime soon this year. While he did not provide an exact timeline as to when the company will launch the EV, he did state that it will take its EVs to markets across the world and has drawn up a long-term roadmap for the same. Also Read - Crayon Envy EV launched in India with 160 km range at Rs 64,000

The EV in question will be manufactured in the company’s Chittoor manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. Also Read - MG might bring this mini electric car that is even smaller than Alto

Munjal also revealed that the company’s partnership with Gogoro Inc, using which it will bring Gogoro’s battery swapping platform to India and other global markets. Hero MotoCorp also has an agreement with Harley-Davidson under which they will develop a range of premium motorcycles, which will be sold under the Harley brand name in the Indian market. This could mean that we could eventually also get an electric Harley in the country.

To recall, Hero MotoCorp is already invested in the electric vehicle industry, as it took up a major stake of 37 percent in Ather Energy back in 2016.

Munjal further explained that these investments are being made to help the company move faster and grow in ways that deliver value to its stakeholders.

The company is currently working on its EV platform, which all of its upcoming electric vehicles will be based on. Unlike Ather, it is expected to release EVs with a replaceable battery, which will take advantage of Gogoro’s battery-swapping network, that the company will set up in the country.