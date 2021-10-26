comscore Tesla bags 1 lakh car order by rental car company Hertz, market value crosses $1 Tn
Tesla bags 1 lakh car order by rental car company Hertz, market value crosses $1 Tn

Electric Vehicle

Beginning in early November, customers will be able to rent a Tesla Model 3 at Hertz airport and neighbourhood locations in US major markets and select cities in Europe.

  • Published: October 26, 2021 7:55 PM IST
Tesla-Model-S-Plaid

US-based rental car company Hertz has revealed that it has ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles, which would amount to at least $4.2 billion. The company claims that the deliveries would complete by end of 2022. The company has taken this step as a part of an ambitious plan to electrify its fleet. The move includes a new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations. Also Read - ebikeGo receives over 1 lakh bookings for its Rugged electric scooter; will take on Ola, TVS and more

“Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we’ve only just begun to see rising global demand and interest,” said Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields. Also Read - Elon Musk electric car company Tesla hits 1 trillion dollar marker for the first time

Beginning in early November, customers will be able to rent a Tesla Model 3 at Hertz airport and neighbourhood locations in US major markets and select cities in Europe. Also Read - Tesla yet again hikes prices across its EV lineup

Hertz also is installing thousands of chargers throughout its location network.

“The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world,” Fields said in a statement.

Customers who rent a Tesla Model 3 will have access to 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations throughout the US and Europe, the company said.

With the current order, EVs will comprise more than 20 percent of Hertz global fleet and is expected to be supported by a combination of Level 2 and DC fast charging in approximately 65 markets by the end of 2022 and more than 100 markets by the end of 2023.

Global EV sales skyrocketed 200 per cent in the last year and will likely continue to grow with commitments from global automakers to increase EV sales.

For example, in August, three US automakers pledged to boost EV sales to 40-50 per cent by 2030.

(With IANS inputs)

  • Published Date: October 26, 2021 7:55 PM IST

