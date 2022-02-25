comscore Honda could be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here's why
News

Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here’s why

Electric Vehicle

The electric scooter market seems to be the fastest-growing segment in India and no sensible two-wheeler maker would want to miss out on this trend.

Honda Activa

ICE-powered Activa

Honda Activa is a name that buyers across generations might be familiar with. The Activa moniker can easily be one of the best-selling automotive sub-brands in the history of India. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has been riding the ICE-powered scooter volumes with the help of the iconic Activa brand. Also Read - Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

The electric scooter market seems to be the fastest-growing segment in India and no sensible two-wheeler maker would want to miss out on this trend. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India are no different. The company has finally shown some interest in the Indian electric scooter segment. Also Read - Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Atshushi Ogata, President HMSI opened the possibility of an EV launch from the company. In an interview with ET Auto, Ogata said “[We are] able to see an actual HMSI EV product within the next financial year”. Also Read - Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai and 18 other Indian cities

This new development falls in line with previous reports claiming that the second biggest two-wheeler company in the country will be entering the electric scooter market in the next fiscal.

There’s no mention of any new product name. Then why Activa E?

Bajaj Auto re-introduced the iconic Chetak brand in India as an electric scooter. This helped provide the buyers with some familiarity with the brand. Now the Bajaj Chetak EV is available in 20 Indian cities. It is yet to be a success story. However, Activa holds a similar brand value and Honda would want to capitalize on that.

Many new electric scooter brands have taken over the Indian market, with the exception of Hero Electric. With more and more established brands entering the segment, we can expect an even fierce competition to attract EV buyers. The ‘Activa’ brand will be an immediate pull for the Indian audience. New age brands such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Okinawa Autotech are also trying to woo the Indian buyer with tons of features, futuristic design and much more. HMSI may enter the race late but it seems to have an ace up its sleeve.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2022 10:17 PM IST

