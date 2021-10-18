comscore Honda launched two new production EVs, showcases three concept models under e:N series: Check details
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Honda shows two new production EVs, three concept models under e:N series: Check details
News

Honda shows two new production EVs, three concept models under e:N series: Check details

Electric Vehicle

All of the new Honda electric vehicles that will be launched in China will use the e:N Series branding. The first two models that have been unveiled include the e:NS1 and e:NP1, both of which are based on the HR-V.

Honda EVs

Honda has announced that it plans to launch 10 new electric cars in China in the next five years. Apart from its plan announcement, the company has also announced the first two cars out of the bunch along with three new concept vehicles, all of which will lead to production cars within the next five years. Also Read - Best electric scooter or bike to buy in India: Ola S1, Revolt RV 400, Ather 450X, more

All of the new Honda electric vehicles that will be launched in China will use the e:N Series branding. The first two models that have been unveiled include the e:NS1 and e:NP1, both of which are based on the HR-V. Also Read - Yahama electric scooters coming to India soon: Check when you can buy

What does e:N stand for

The e:N branding expands to ‘e’ being a reference to the Japanese carmaker’s e:Technology brand, whereas, the ‘N’ stands for now and next. The ‘N’ also represents “new value creation for the next-generation of mobility”. Also Read - Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities

The e:N series cars will use a stretched version of the Honda E platform. The company claims that the new architecture will provide drivers with a sporty and exhilarating experience.

e:NS1 and e:NP1

Both the e:NS1 and e:NP1 are based on the new HR-V, and will be manufactured by Honda’s Chinese joint ventures, Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda. Both the new electric vehicles (EVs) will go on sale in spring 2022.

The e:NS1 and e:NP1 are developments of the e:Prototype SUV, which the car giant showcased at the Beijing motor show in 2020. The new production models that have been announced will feature five doors not three and links to the HR-V.

Honda, Honda EVs, Honda EV, Honda e:NS1, Honda e:NP1, Honda e:NS1 price, Honda e:NP1 price, Honda e:NS1 launch date, Honda e:NP1 launch date, Honda new EV cars

Concept cars

Honda also showcased three concept models, dubbed the e:N Coupé, e:N SUV and e:N GT. These new concept cars will be used as a base for its production cars in the next five years. All of these three cars feature an aggressive and bold electric-only styling.

The company has not revealed any performance or technical details of any of the five models that have been showcased.

Global launch of e:N cars

While the company has announced that the new electric models will launch only in China. However, it has also revealed that it is “planning global exports of e:N Series models developed and produced in China to deliver new value to a greater number of customers around the world.”

What about India?

Honda India is currently gearing up to launch its City Hybrid sometime in 2022, which could be marketed as the country’s most fuel-efficient petrol car.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 18, 2021 5:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Honda shows two new production EVs, three concept models under e:N series
Electric Vehicle
Honda shows two new production EVs, three concept models under e:N series
Apple leads global smartphone market profits in the second quarter 2021

News

Apple leads global smartphone market profits in the second quarter 2021

New MacBook Pro with a notch? Design and internals revealed hours before official launch

Laptops

New MacBook Pro with a notch? Design and internals revealed hours before official launch

Nokia XR20 launched in India at Rs 46,999: It is the toughest Nokia phone ever

Mobiles

Nokia XR20 launched in India at Rs 46,999: It is the toughest Nokia phone ever

Top 5 phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7, OnePlus 9RT, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7, OnePlus 9RT, more

Top 5 phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7, OnePlus 9RT, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7, OnePlus 9RT, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hate speech drops by almost half on Facebook, claims company

Honda shows two new production EVs, three concept models under e:N series

Apple leads global smartphone market profits in the second quarter 2021

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price

Nokia XR20 launched in India at Rs 46,999: It is the toughest Nokia phone ever

Apple s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which offers better value?

Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honda shows two new production EVs, three concept models under e:N series

Electric Vehicle

Honda shows two new production EVs, three concept models under e:N series
Yahama electric scooters coming to India soon: Check when you can buy

News

Yahama electric scooters coming to India soon: Check when you can buy
MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities

News

MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities
Tata Motors resurrects Sierra SUV in an electric avatar

News

Tata Motors resurrects Sierra SUV in an electric avatar
Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range

News

Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Vivo Y33s हुआ महंगा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 50MP कैमरा

Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 2021: जानें हर सर्वर का रिडीम कोड और पाएं ढेरों Rewards

Nokia XR20 मिलिट्री ग्रेड क्वालिटी वाला फोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर

Vivo Y3s हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलेगा 13MP कैमरा

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price

News

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price
iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know

Reviews

iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000
Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18

News

Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18

News

Hate speech drops by almost half on Facebook, claims company
News
Hate speech drops by almost half on Facebook, claims company
Honda shows two new production EVs, three concept models under e:N series

Electric Vehicle

Honda shows two new production EVs, three concept models under e:N series
Apple leads global smartphone market profits in the second quarter 2021

News

Apple leads global smartphone market profits in the second quarter 2021
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price

News

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price
Nokia XR20 launched in India at Rs 46,999: It is the toughest Nokia phone ever

Mobiles

Nokia XR20 launched in India at Rs 46,999: It is the toughest Nokia phone ever

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers