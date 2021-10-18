Honda has announced that it plans to launch 10 new electric cars in China in the next five years. Apart from its plan announcement, the company has also announced the first two cars out of the bunch along with three new concept vehicles, all of which will lead to production cars within the next five years. Also Read - Best electric scooter or bike to buy in India: Ola S1, Revolt RV 400, Ather 450X, more

All of the new Honda electric vehicles that will be launched in China will use the e:N Series branding. The first two models that have been unveiled include the e:NS1 and e:NP1, both of which are based on the HR-V.

What does e:N stand for

The e:N branding expands to 'e' being a reference to the Japanese carmaker's e:Technology brand, whereas, the 'N' stands for now and next. The 'N' also represents "new value creation for the next-generation of mobility".

The e:N series cars will use a stretched version of the Honda E platform. The company claims that the new architecture will provide drivers with a sporty and exhilarating experience.

e:NS1 and e:NP1

Both the e:NS1 and e:NP1 are based on the new HR-V, and will be manufactured by Honda’s Chinese joint ventures, Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda. Both the new electric vehicles (EVs) will go on sale in spring 2022.

The e:NS1 and e:NP1 are developments of the e:Prototype SUV, which the car giant showcased at the Beijing motor show in 2020. The new production models that have been announced will feature five doors not three and links to the HR-V.

Concept cars

Honda also showcased three concept models, dubbed the e:N Coupé, e:N SUV and e:N GT. These new concept cars will be used as a base for its production cars in the next five years. All of these three cars feature an aggressive and bold electric-only styling.

The company has not revealed any performance or technical details of any of the five models that have been showcased.

Global launch of e:N cars

While the company has announced that the new electric models will launch only in China. However, it has also revealed that it is “planning global exports of e:N Series models developed and produced in China to deliver new value to a greater number of customers around the world.”

What about India?

Honda India is currently gearing up to launch its City Hybrid sometime in 2022, which could be marketed as the country’s most fuel-efficient petrol car.