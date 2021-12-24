Huawei unveils Aito M5 hybrid car, claims it is better than Tesla Model Y

Huawei while facing a lot of heat in recent years, even being banned from certain countries, is now looking to make a comeback. Plans for the company’s mobile, telecom, and other businesses might still be under wraps, this time along it is looking to expand its business purview and take on Tesla along with other electric car companies. Also Read - Top 5 Electric Vehicle launches in India from major brands to look forward in 2022

Huawei recently showcased the Aito M5, which is a car that runs on both electricity and fuel. The company claims that the vehicle can beat the Tesla Model Y in terms of specifications. However, Huawei has not made the car, instead, it has been working with automakers on car technology such as autonomous driving.

Aito M5

Aito M5 is a hybrid car that will run on both electricity and fuel. It is priced at Yuan 250,000 (approximately Rs 29,45,915) after a price subsidy. This is comparatively lower than the Tesla Model Y, which is priced at Yuan 280,752 (approximately Rs 33,07,887) post-subsidy. The company has revealed that it will start delivering the car to customers around February 20, 2022, after the Lunar New Year.

The Aito M5 is the first car to run Huawei’s HarmonyOS operating system. Huawei claims that the car will offer drivers peak power and driving range much better than the Tesla Model Y. However, unlike the Tesla it will not be purely electric, instead, it will also feature a fuel tank for extending driving range.

Some of the other features revealed about the car include double-layered sound-proof glass.

Apart from being the first car to run Huawei’s own operating system, the Aito M5 is also the first model under the Aito brand. Aito stands for “adding intelligence to auto.” The new brand is a part of automaker Seres (SF Motors).

Aito M5 is manufactured by Seres, but has been completely designed by Huawei. The car will supposedly sell in “two of the world’s largest markets, the US and China.”

HarmonyOS integration plays a major role in the car. Also, the company revealed that one of its smartwatches can also be used as a key to access the vehicle.