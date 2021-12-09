Hyundai is upping the ante in the Indian EV space with a massive new investment. The company revealed its plan to expand its EV line-up. Hyundai has announced that it will launch 6 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) for the Indian market by 2028. Further, Hyundai will also introduce its BEV Platform, E-GMP in India. Also Read - MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV in India soon

Hyundai has announced that the line-up of 6 Battery Electric Vehicles will cater to multiple segments including mass market and mass premium segments in India. The South Korean brand will also introduce these BEVs in different body styles including SUV body shape by 2028.

Hyundai has claimed that it will lead the development of future electric vehicles with this dedicated BEV platform. The platform includes vehicle chassis, the battery, motor and power electric system.

Since the platform is scalable, Hyundai plans to make it the backbone of different types of vehicles. E-GMP will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and flexible cabin.

The platform provides modularity as it can facilitate many body types. This will also help reduce the overall price due to the flexible battery system that can adapt to various requirements and also create greater synergies with BEV component sharing.

The new BEV platform will have a low center of gravity and use of Ultra High Strength Steel and 8-point battery mounting.

Hyundai has also ensured that the maximized interior space will allow things like a sliding console and sliding 2nd row seats.

The new platform will allow battery capacity as large as 77.4 kWh and can also be fitted with 2WD/ 4WD drive trains. According to Hyundai, the platform can deliver cars that can reach up to 260 km/h.

The company doesn’t plan to stop at just introducing new electric vehicles. Hyundai is planning to expand the charging ecosystem, which needs heavy investments in infrastructure.



Commenting on the corporate announcement, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in India, with the introduction of India’s 1st Electric SUV – KONA Electric in 2019. Hyundai Motor India has been delighting customers with the most innovative and technologically advanced mobility solutions over the last two and a half decades.

He further added, “As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian Market by 2028. At Hyundai, we are taking experiences Beyond Mobility and are strongly focusing on Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation. Keeping in line with this thought, we will introduce our dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP as well as modified platforms for battery electric vehicles in India. By driving the adoption of electric mobility at scale in India, Hyundai will become the fulcrum for transformation of a brighter and better tomorrow.”