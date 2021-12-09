comscore Hyundai to launch six new EVs in India including an electric SUV
News

Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

Electric Vehicle

Hyundai has announced that the line-up of 6 Battery Electric Vehicles will cater to multiple segments including mass market and mass premium segments in India

Hyundai Electric

Hyundai India will launch 6 new EVs

Hyundai is upping the ante in the Indian EV space with a massive new investment. The company revealed its plan to expand its EV line-up. Hyundai has announced that it will launch 6 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) for the Indian market by 2028. Further, Hyundai will also introduce its BEV Platform, E-GMP in India. Also Read - MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV in India soon

Hyundai has announced that the line-up of 6 Battery Electric Vehicles will cater to multiple segments including mass market and mass premium segments in India. The South Korean brand will also introduce these BEVs in different body styles including SUV body shape by 2028. Also Read - Mahindra, Reliance want to get bullish in India's EV space

Hyundai has claimed that it will lead the development of future electric vehicles with this dedicated BEV platform. The platform includes vehicle chassis, the battery, motor and power electric system.
Since the platform is scalable, Hyundai plans to make it the backbone of different types of vehicles. E-GMP will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and flexible cabin. Also Read - Vivo planning to launch an electric scooter in India? Trademark for EV surfaces online

The platform provides modularity as it can facilitate many body types. This will also help reduce the overall price due to the flexible battery system that can adapt to various requirements and also create greater synergies with BEV component sharing.

The new BEV platform will have a low center of gravity and use of Ultra High Strength Steel and 8-point battery mounting.

Hyundai has also ensured that the maximized interior space will allow things like a sliding console and sliding 2nd row seats.

The new platform will allow battery capacity as large as 77.4 kWh and can also be fitted with 2WD/ 4WD drive trains. According to Hyundai, the platform can deliver cars that can reach up to 260 km/h.

The company doesn’t plan to stop at just introducing new electric vehicles. Hyundai is planning to expand the charging ecosystem, which needs heavy investments in infrastructure.


To vote on other categories, click here

Commenting on the corporate announcement, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in India, with the introduction of India’s 1st Electric SUV – KONA Electric in 2019. Hyundai Motor India has been delighting customers with the most innovative and technologically advanced mobility solutions over the last two and a half decades.

He further added, “As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian Market by 2028. At Hyundai, we are taking experiences Beyond Mobility and are strongly focusing on Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation. Keeping in line with this thought, we will introduce our dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP as well as modified platforms for battery electric vehicles in India. By driving the adoption of electric mobility at scale in India, Hyundai will become the fulcrum for transformation of a brighter and better tomorrow.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 3:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter reveals most retweeted, liked tweets in India in 2021
Apps
Twitter reveals most retweeted, liked tweets in India in 2021
Google working on a new update to speed up your Chromebook

Laptops

Google working on a new update to speed up your Chromebook

God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

Gaming

God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

Electric Vehicle

Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed

News

Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter reveals most retweeted, liked tweets in India in 2021

Google working on a new update to speed up your Chromebook

Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed

Elon Musk s Starlink faces trouble in India, TRAI asks not to collect any fees

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

Electric Vehicle

Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV
MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV to India soon

Electric Vehicle

MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV to India soon
Mahindra, Reliance want to get bullish in India's EV space

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra, Reliance want to get bullish in India's EV space
TRAI instructs all telecom operators to enable port-out SMS facility irrespective of tariff plans

Telecom

TRAI instructs all telecom operators to enable port-out SMS facility irrespective of tariff plans
Vivo planning to launch an electric scooter in India? Trademark for EV surfaces

Electric Vehicle

Vivo planning to launch an electric scooter in India? Trademark for EV surfaces

हिंदी समाचार

64MP कैमरा और फ्लैगशिप प्रोसेसर से लैस Samsung Galaxy S21 Series पर भारी छूट, जानें ऑफर डिटेल

Free Fire Diamonds के लिए नहीं खर्च होंगे पैसे, फ्री में ऐसे पा सकते हैं आप

Apple यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी! नए साल में लॉन्च हो सकते हैं iPhone SE के दो नए मॉडल्स, जानें खास बातें

Free Fire में आया Money Heist वाला पैराशूट, जानें बिना मेहनत कैसे मिलेगा फ्री

Twitter कर रहा नए फीचर की टेस्टिंग, TikTok के वीडियो फीड जैसा दिखेगा Explore Page

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why

News

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why
Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999
India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here

News

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here
Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Twitter reveals most retweeted, liked tweets in India in 2021
Apps
Twitter reveals most retweeted, liked tweets in India in 2021
Google working on a new update to speed up your Chromebook

Laptops

Google working on a new update to speed up your Chromebook
Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

Electric Vehicle

Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV
Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed

News

Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed
Elon Musk s Starlink faces trouble in India, TRAI asks not to collect any fees

Telecom

Elon Musk s Starlink faces trouble in India, TRAI asks not to collect any fees

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers