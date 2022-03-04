The charging station revolution is changing the EV ecosystem in India. In just a month, India has got another massive charging station. This time it is even bigger. The National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) today opened a new EV charging station in sector 86 Gurugram. Now, the city has become home to India’s two of the biggest electric vehicle charging stations. Also Read - Greta Glide electric scooter launched with 100 km range at Rs 80,000: Check details

Capacity of new charging station

The new charging station has been opened by the same brand, Alektrifty. It has been opened in Gurugram Sector 86. The new electric car charging hub has 75 AC, 25 DC and 21 Hybrid charging points with a capacity of charging a whopping 1000 cars in 24 hours. The station comes with a total 121 chargers. Currently, the charging hub can charge 100 cars at a time. Also Read - Sony and Honda join hands to build a new electric vehicle company

According to Praveen Kumar, Managing Director of Alektrify, a single AC charger takes up to 6 hours to charge an EV and can charge total four vehicles in a day and 95 such chargers can charge 570 EVs every day. The fast DC chargers can charge a vehicle in 1 hour and can comfortably charge 24 EVs every day and this station. Also Read - Best-selling electric scooter brands of February 2022

Future plans for EV charging stations in India

During the event Abhijeet Sinha, Project Directorof National Highway for Electric Vehicles said ” This is our 2nd prototype station constructed in record 30 days time for Delhi – Jaipur E-Highway, 2 more stations of same size and scale will be installed in Noida within 60 days for Delhi–Agra E-Highway which will conclude the prototype modeling of E-hubs. 30 more E-Highway charging stations will be constructed within a record time of 90 days from their date of allocations to PSUs / Private entities.”

He further added, “These Charging stations are commercially and technically competing with Petrol Pumps now with 72% utilization and 36 month breakeven with increased capacity to charge 1000 cars at this station and 576 cars at Sect 52 station. These simple prototypes have prooved that e-highway stations of NHEV will be worldcalss and draw a strong commercial roadmap of E-mobility on Indian highways.”

Sudhendu J. Sinha, Adviser (Infrastructure, Connectivity – Transport and Electric Mobility), NITI Aayog, said,“ NHEV has not only made a 30 days record of building largest station in size but also the most profitable station in the nation which shall include battery swapping and significant revenue amenities to compete with Diesel – Petrol Pumps earnings. I inaugurated other NHEV station Alektrify in Sector 52 of Gurugram only 30 days back which recorded 72% utilization and operating on 36 month breakeven tenure. This NHEV model has came up very strong among other charging ecosystems and I congratulate NHEV team for this 2nd success and looking forward to their upcoming stations in NOIDA.”