The Ministry of Power has announced a mega plan to expand the EV charging ecosystem in the country. The revised guidelines were issued in January. Now the govt has laid out the current status of the EV charging ecosystem and its immediate plans to better the experience of EV buyers.

In order to achieve more charging stations, Oil Marketing Companies have announced the setting up of 22,000 EV charging stations in prominent cities and on national highways across the country. Out of 22,000 EV charging stations, 10,000 will be installed by IOCL, 7,000 will be installed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), and the rest of 5,000 will be installed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL).

IOCL has already installed 439 EV charging stations and plans to install another 2,000 EV charging stations over the next year. BPCL has installed 52 charging stations, while HPCL has installed 382 charging stations.

Additionally, the Department of Heavy Industry has recently sanctioned 1576 Public Charging Stations for 25 Highways & Expressways which shall be located within every 25 km of range on both sides of these expressways & highways.

The Ministry of Power (MoP) has planned that charging stations should be in an area of 3×3 km grid. Currently, India has a total of 1640 operational public EV chargers. Out of which, 9 cities (Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai) account for approximately 940 stations.

According to the ministry, the govt initially plans to focus on 9 megacities (with a population of more than 4 million). These cities will include Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Here are the guidelines that were announced earlier:

i. To provide an affordable tariff chargeable by public EV charging station operators and owners and Electric Vehicle (EV) owners.

ii. Enable owners of electric vehicles to charge EVs at their residences or offices using their existing electricity connections.

iii. A revenue-sharing model has been suggested for land use to make a public charging station financially viable from an operational perspective.

iv. Timelines have been prescribed for providing connectivity to the Public Charging Station (PCS) for faster rollout of EV public charging.

v. Technical requirements for public charging stations have been elaborated.