Indian EV company Battery Smart achieves milestone of 10 lakh battery swaps

Battery Smart, an Indian battery-swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers, announced that it has achieved the milestone of 10 lakh swaps. These swaps are under the paid category. Furthermore, the company has expanded to 10 cities in India, including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panipat.

The announcement comes weeks after the govt of India announces a new initiative to push battery swapping tech. Battery Smart claims that this clean mobility solution offers a 40% reduction in the up-front investment borne by consumers. The new battery swapping policy is going to help companies like Battery Smart.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddharth Sikka, Co-Founder of Battery Smart, said, "Our unique battery-as-a-service model has empowered us to scale our operations at a rapid pace, growing 20X in the last 6 months. Our intelligent battery assignment technology, real-time data, and automated swap stations enable us to minimize wait times and augment drivers' earnings by upto 100%."

“We are very proud to announce that we have completed 1 million battery swaps, a testament to India’s rapidly growing acceptance to switch to EVs. The fact that these swaps have been completed by our paying customers, like gig workers and e-rikshaw drivers across 120+ different makes of vehicles, strengthens our belief that an interoperable battery-swapping network is the most effective solution, especially for commercial two and three-wheelers,” said Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder of Battery Smart.

Battery Smart uses IoT-enabled batteries on its network. The company claims that the data generated is being utilized for network planning and ensuring EV users have access to two-minute swaps within a 1 km radius with zero wait time. With over 4000 registered drivers on its platform and over 200 Swap Stations live and operational, the company claims to have powered 30 million kms on EVs to date.