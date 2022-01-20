comscore Indian EV company Deltic plans to open over 500 dealerships in FY22
News

This Indian EV company plans to open over 500 dealerships by end of FY22

Electric Vehicle

Deltic has over 75 electric three-wheeler dealerships and over 125 electric two-wheeler showrooms in India

Deltic EZ

Deltic Electric Scooter EZ

Delta Autocorp LLP (DELTIC) is an Indian electric vehicle manufacturing company that has announced its expansion plans for the country. The company recently shared in a statement that it is aiming to cross the mark of 500 dealerships in FY22 across India. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with Mahindra to build over 10 lakh EVs a year

The company has expressed that it will be focusing on Rural India for the growth of sales of EV. Deltic has claimed to have created a business model to attract dealers from different parts of India. Also Read - This new Indian electric bike has a range of 110 km and top speed of 85kmph: View pics

The electric vehicle company will be focusing on Tier III and Tier IV cities as well as rural India. The company is working with banks and NBFC’s to help finance electric vehicles. Currently, they have over 75 electric three-wheeler dealerships and over 125 electric two-wheeler showrooms in India. Most of these outlets have been opened in Tier III, Tier IV cities and rural areas. Also Read - EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

Deltic is planning to create experience centers with trained manpower to sell their products and make buyers aware of the benefits of electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles offered by Deltic

Deltic’s sells its flagship model Drixx which the company claims can give a mileage of over 70 km in a single charge. The scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph.

The company also offers Deltic EZ which offers a top speed of 25 kmph and a driving range of 60 km.

Deltic’s CEO Mr. Ankit Agarwal said, “We will leave no stone unturned in transforming the transportation landscape in India. We are getting phenomenal response from the market. We already have 200 plus dealerships across length and breadth of India, and we will positively cross 500 touchpoints by this year end, he added.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 1:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode
Gaming
PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode
Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

What is e-EPIC voter card, how to download it on your phone

News

What is e-EPIC voter card, how to download it on your phone

This Indian EV company plans to open over 500 dealerships by end of FY22

Electric Vehicle

This Indian EV company plans to open over 500 dealerships by end of FY22

Crypto.com CEO confirms hundreds of accounts were hacked

News

Crypto.com CEO confirms hundreds of accounts were hacked

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

What is e-EPIC voter card, how to download it on your phone

This Indian EV company plans to open over 500 dealerships by end of FY22

Crypto.com CEO confirms hundreds of accounts were hacked

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

Related Topics

Related Stories

This Indian EV company plans to open over 500 dealerships by end of FY22

Electric Vehicle

This Indian EV company plans to open over 500 dealerships by end of FY22
Hero Electric partners with Mahindra to build over 10 lakh EVs a year

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric partners with Mahindra to build over 10 lakh EVs a year
EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

Electric Vehicle

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers
How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

Features

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?
Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

हिंदी समाचार

6000mAh बैटरी और 11GB RAM के साथ Tecno ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus ला रहा बजट रेंज में नया OnePlus Nord, कीमत होगी 20000 रुपये से कम

...तो इंस्टाग्राम पर Reels देखने के लिए देने होंगे पैसे!

Oppo Reno7 और Reno7 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे शानदार कैमरा क्वालिटी वाले स्मार्टफोन

नोकिया ला रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला सस्ता फोन, फरवरी में होगा लॉन्च!

Latest Videos

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999
Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look

Hands On

Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look
Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow
Electric Vehicle
Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow
PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

Gaming

PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode
Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart
What is e-EPIC voter card, how to download it on your phone

News

What is e-EPIC voter card, how to download it on your phone
This Indian EV company plans to open over 500 dealerships by end of FY22

Electric Vehicle

This Indian EV company plans to open over 500 dealerships by end of FY22

new arrivals in india

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Best Sellers