Delta Autocorp LLP (DELTIC) is an Indian electric vehicle manufacturing company that has announced its expansion plans for the country. The company recently shared in a statement that it is aiming to cross the mark of 500 dealerships in FY22 across India.

The company has expressed that it will be focusing on Rural India for the growth of sales of EV. Deltic has claimed to have created a business model to attract dealers from different parts of India.

The electric vehicle company will be focusing on Tier III and Tier IV cities as well as rural India. The company is working with banks and NBFC's to help finance electric vehicles. Currently, they have over 75 electric three-wheeler dealerships and over 125 electric two-wheeler showrooms in India. Most of these outlets have been opened in Tier III, Tier IV cities and rural areas.

Deltic is planning to create experience centers with trained manpower to sell their products and make buyers aware of the benefits of electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles offered by Deltic

Deltic’s sells its flagship model Drixx which the company claims can give a mileage of over 70 km in a single charge. The scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph.

The company also offers Deltic EZ which offers a top speed of 25 kmph and a driving range of 60 km.

Deltic’s CEO Mr. Ankit Agarwal said, “We will leave no stone unturned in transforming the transportation landscape in India. We are getting phenomenal response from the market. We already have 200 plus dealerships across length and breadth of India, and we will positively cross 500 touchpoints by this year end, he added.”