ReadyAssist is an Indian startup that has grand plans for the EV ecosystem. The company has plans to invest $8 million over a year to build EV infrastructure in the country. One of the first projects is to set up Grid, a "phygital" store (Physical store augmented by digital capabilities) in 200 locations across 10 cities in India.

What is a Grid?

The Grid will have a quick-service kiosk, battery swap facilities, EV charging infrastructure for both 2 and 4 wheelers. It will also act as a customer experience centre for different EV brands in India.

Currently, the Indian company claims to have thousands of mechanics upskilled on EV-related capabilities to service its roadside assistance (RSA) and AMC customers across India.

This new Grid service aims to extend roadside emergency assistance to the EV segment along with strengthening EV charging/swapping infrastructure.

Speaking about the same Vimal Singh, the founder and CEO of ReadyAssist, said “India is today a home to more than 1 million EV vehicles. We are in the early stage of adoption and transition from fuel vehicles. Today, the biggest consumer barrier when it comes to opting for an EV is range anxiety and vehicle performance. OEMs are already very committed towards building better EVs everyday by heavily investing on the R&D front. We, at ReadyAssist, believe it is also our duty to add value to the customers and the ecosystem by investing and innovating on the EV service offerings and its infrastructure.”

The company was launched in 2019. ReadyAssist claims that it has successfully attended 1,000,000+ incidents from its inception. It claims to have over 5000 mechanics covering over 700 districts and 19,000 Pin codes in the country.