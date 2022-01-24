comscore Indian EV startup ReadyAssist to open ‘phygital’ stores in 10 Indian cities
Indian EV startup to build hubs for charging, servicing, battery swapping in 10 cities

The company was launched in 2019. ReadyAssist claims that it has successfully attended 1,000,000+ incidents from its inception. It claims to have over 5000 mechanics covering over 700 districts and 19,000 Pin codes in the country

Concept picture of Grid

The Grid aims to be a one-stop-solution for EV owners

ReadyAssist is an Indian startup that has grand plans for the EV ecosystem. The company has plans to invest $8 million over a year to build EV infrastructure in the country. One of the first projects is to set up Grid, a “phygital” store (Physical store augmented by digital capabilities) in 200 locations across 10 cities in India. Also Read - Electric scooters look boring? Check out some electric bikes available in India

The Grid will have a quick-service kiosk, battery swap facilities, EV charging infrastructure for both 2 and 4 wheelers. It will also act as a customer experience centre for different EV brands in India. Also Read - LML to take advantage of former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility for its EV production

Currently, the Indian company claims to have thousands of mechanics upskilled on EV-related capabilities to service its roadside assistance (RSA) and AMC customers across India. Also Read - Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

This new Grid service aims to extend roadside emergency assistance to the EV segment along with strengthening EV charging/swapping infrastructure.

Speaking about the same Vimal Singh, the founder and CEO of ReadyAssist, said “India is today a home to more than 1 million EV vehicles. We are in the early stage of adoption and transition from fuel vehicles. Today, the biggest consumer barrier when it comes to opting for an EV is range anxiety and vehicle performance. OEMs are already very committed towards building better EVs everyday by heavily investing on the R&D front. We, at ReadyAssist, believe it is also our duty to add value to the customers and the ecosystem by investing and innovating on the EV service offerings and its infrastructure.”

The company was launched in 2019. ReadyAssist claims that it has successfully attended 1,000,000+ incidents from its inception. It claims to have over 5000 mechanics covering over 700 districts and 19,000 Pin codes in the country.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 6:13 PM IST

