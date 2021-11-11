comscore Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs
Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs

In order to make the platform more user friendly and interactive, the central govt body plans to add more features and introduce innovative tools

Electric vehicles charging EV

The Central government has launched a web portal called E-Amrit for EVs. The announcement was made during the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, UK. The new portal has been built in order to build awareness surrounding electric vehicles in order to further enhance the adoption of EVs. Also Read - Electric Vehicle prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023: Nitin Gadkari

The new E-Amrit portal will be a one-stop solution for all information on electric vehicles. The platform will provide facts, bust myths around the adoption of EVs. Further, interested buyers can get their queries resolved regarding the purchase, investment opportunities, policies, subsidies, etc. Also Read - Mahindra plans to launch eight new electric SUVs and eight electric LCVs by 2027

The portal has been developed and hosted by NITI Aayog under a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK government and as part of the UK–India Joint Roadmap 2030, signed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries. Also Read - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter test rides begin today: Check if you can ride one

Niti Ayog in a statement said, “E-Amrit intends to complement initiatives of the government on raising awareness on EVs and sensitizing consumers on the benefits of switching to electric vehicles. In the recent past, India has taken many initiatives to accelerate the decarbonisation of transport and the adoption of electric mobility in the country. Schemes such as FAME and PLI are especially important in creating an ecosystem for the early adoption of EVs.”

In order to make the platform more user friendly and interactive, the central govt body plans to add more features and introduce innovative tools to make the portal more interactive and user-friendly.

Best Sellers