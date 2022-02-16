Ford India made ripples across the automotive sector after they announced that they will stop selling made-in-India cars. Some of the big models that were decommissioned by this move were the Ford EcoSport and Ford Figo. Ford fans were left in disarray after the decision. However, not everything is doom and gloom. Also Read - MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed, electric car to get new infotainment display

The Indian govt recently announced a list of 20 automotive companies that will be benefited from a PLI scheme for the production of electric vehicles. This list has some big names such as Hyundai Motors, Kia, Mahindra, and to everyone’s surprise, Ford India. Also Read - Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

Does this hint that Ford is gearing up for a comeback and that too with electric cars?

The speculations are rife and Ford India has also come up with an announcement on the same. The company acknowledged that they are planning to make India the hub to build electric vehicles. However, there’s a catch. The American company plans to produce electric cars for the global market. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new more powerful motor

According to a Financial Express report, Kapil Sharma, Head of Communications and CSR, Ford India, said, “We thank the Government of India for approving Ford’s proposal under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector. As Ford leads customers through the global electric-vehicle revolution, we’re exploring the possibility of using a plant in India as an export base for EV manufacturing. We don’t have anything additional to announce at this time.”

Ford has plans to move completely to EVs by 2030. The fact that Ford India has applied for the PLI incentives hints to some big plans. This statement also doesn’t rule out the possibility of a Ford India electric car launch.