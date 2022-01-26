comscore Jio-bp opens India's largest EV charging hub in Delhi: Here's everything you need to know
News

Jio-bp opens India's largest EV charging hub in Delhi: Here's everything you need to know

Electric Vehicle

The company claims to be looking to set up a network of EV charging stations and battery swap stations, at its petrol pumps, which it refers to as 'Mobility Stations'.

Jio-bp EV charging station

(Representational Image: Jio-bp)

Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and energy supermajor BP has inaugurated India’s largest EV charging hub in Delhi. This according to the company is a part of its major goal of operating a fuel retail network, offering multiple fuel choices including EV charging infrastructure. Also Read - Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

The Jio-bp EV charging hub has been set up in Dwarka, Delhi. Currently, its primary customer is BluSmart. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

To recall, the company had launched its first Mobility Station at Navde, Navi Mumbai back in October, and since has been focussing on scaling up its network. BP had acquired a 49 percent stake in over 1,400 petrol pumps and 31 aviation turbine fuel (ATF) stations owned by Reliance back in 2019 for $1 billion. Now, the joint venture is looking to expand this number up to 5,500 by 2025. Also Read - Reliance Jio may launch JioPhone 5G this year: Check leaked specifications

The company claims to be looking to set up a network of EV charging stations and battery swap stations, at its petrol pumps, which it refers to as ‘Mobility Stations’. Whereas, standalone points for EV charging stations and battery swap stations are being referred to as ‘Mobility Points’.

Jio-bp Mobility Stations are designed to help meet this growing demand and are ideally located to suit customer convenience. They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move – including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments & food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time,” Reliance-bp had said in October last year.

The company has also stated that Jio-bp Mobility Stations across the country will be offering additivised fuel, at no extra cost. This fuel will contain an internationally developed ‘ACTIVE’ technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to help keep the engines clean, according to the company.

With the joint venture, the company also plans to leverage Reliance‘s wide customer base across India from its Jio and Reliance Retail lines. Apart from normal fuel and electric fuel options, the company is also looking to offer differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carbon mobility solutions to its customers.

  Published Date: January 26, 2022 9:23 PM IST

Jio-bp opens India's largest EV charging hub in Delhi: Here's everything you need to know
Electric Vehicle
Jio-bp opens India's largest EV charging hub in Delhi: Here's everything you need to know
Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally
Global chip shortage isn t ending anytime soon

News

Global chip shortage isn t ending anytime soon
Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops launched: What special feature do they offer?

Laptops

Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops launched: What special feature do they offer?
Tata Sky renames itself as Tata Play

Telecom

Tata Sky renames itself as Tata Play

Best Sellers