comscore Karnataka minister wants Elon Musk to set up Tesla plant in Bengaluru
News

Karnataka minister invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla plant in Bengaluru

Electric Vehicle

With this, Karnataka joins Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu who have invited Elon Musk to set up a Tesla plant in their respective areas.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk recently dropped an update regarding Tesla’s debut in India. While responding to a query on Tesla’s launch in India, Musk said that the company was ‘still working through a lot of challenges with the government’ without giving a timeline as to when the carmaker would arrive in India. Following the message, leaders from several state governments in India invited Musk to open a shop in their respective states. The latest state to join the list is Karnataka. Also Read - Telangana minister invites Elon Musk, says will help ‘working through challenges’

Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh Nirani in a tweet invited Musk to setup his shop in Bengaluru. “With over 400 R&D centres, 45+ EV startups & an EV cluster near Bengaluru, Karnataka has emerged as EV hub of India. Mr Elon Musk, Karnataka would be an ideal destination to set up Tesla plant. Bengaluru is already Tesla’s maiden address in India,” the minister wrote in his message. Also Read - Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

With this, Karnataka joins the long list of states including Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu who have invited Elon Musk to set up Tesla plant in their areas. Also Read - This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India,” Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao wrote in a tweet to Musk.

“Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra,” Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil wrote on Twitter.

It is worth noting that the Tesla boss back in 2020 had promised to bring his company to India with the first electric vehicle arriving in 2021. Then last year, Musk blamed Indian government’s high import duties for not being able to bring Tesla to India.

“We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country!” he had written in a tweet, adding, “Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India,” in another.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Now Karnataka invites Elon Musk to set up a Tesla plant
Electric Vehicle
Now Karnataka invites Elon Musk to set up a Tesla plant
Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR

Apps

Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR

Moto G71 5G with a 50MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart

Deals

Moto G71 5G with a 50MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart

Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features

You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help

News

You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features

Now Karnataka invites Elon Musk to set up a Tesla plant

Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR

You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help

Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone India launch today: How to watch live stream, specifications, price, features

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Now Karnataka invites Elon Musk to set up a Tesla plant

Electric Vehicle

Now Karnataka invites Elon Musk to set up a Tesla plant
Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state
Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India
This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

News

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car
Why Americans are demanding Tesla to shutdown a showroom in China

News

Why Americans are demanding Tesla to shutdown a showroom in China

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty गेम बनाने वाली कंपनी Activision Blizzard को खरीदेगा Microsoft, जानें इस डील की खास बातें

मोटोरोला के 50MP कैमरे वाले सस्ते 5G फोन की पहली सेल आज, मिल रहे कमाल के ऑफर

Free Fire OB32 Update का इंतजार हुआ खत्म, आज शाम इतने बजे तक आप नहीं खेल पाएंगे गेम

Apple ने सबको पछाड़ नंबर-1 पर किया कब्जा, जानें Samsung और Xiaomi का क्या हुआ हाल?

तहलका मचाने आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा शाओमी का यह धांसू फोन, 15 मिनट में होगा फुल चार्ज!

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features
Mobiles
Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features
Now Karnataka invites Elon Musk to set up a Tesla plant

Electric Vehicle

Now Karnataka invites Elon Musk to set up a Tesla plant
Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR

Apps

Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR
You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help

News

You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help
Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone India launch today: How to watch live stream, specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone India launch today: How to watch live stream, specifications, price, features

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers