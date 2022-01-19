Elon Musk recently dropped an update regarding Tesla’s debut in India. While responding to a query on Tesla’s launch in India, Musk said that the company was ‘still working through a lot of challenges with the government’ without giving a timeline as to when the carmaker would arrive in India. Following the message, leaders from several state governments in India invited Musk to open a shop in their respective states. The latest state to join the list is Karnataka. Also Read - Telangana minister invites Elon Musk, says will help ‘working through challenges’

Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh Nirani in a tweet invited Musk to setup his shop in Bengaluru. “With over 400 R&D centres, 45+ EV startups & an EV cluster near Bengaluru, Karnataka has emerged as EV hub of India. Mr Elon Musk, Karnataka would be an ideal destination to set up Tesla plant. Bengaluru is already Tesla’s maiden address in India,” the minister wrote in his message. Also Read - Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

With this, Karnataka joins the long list of states including Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu who have invited Elon Musk to set up Tesla plant in their areas. Also Read - This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India,” Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao wrote in a tweet to Musk.

“Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra,” Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil wrote on Twitter.

It is worth noting that the Tesla boss back in 2020 had promised to bring his company to India with the first electric vehicle arriving in 2021. Then last year, Musk blamed Indian government’s high import duties for not being able to bring Tesla to India.

“We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country!” he had written in a tweet, adding, “Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India,” in another.