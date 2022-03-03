Kia has announced a new plan to introduce electric vehicles. The South Korean brand had earlier committed to building 11 electric vehicles by 2026. Now, that target has been revised to 14 models by the year 2027. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with American India Foundation to upskill workers in EV segment

Kia has set a new sales target of 1,60,000 units which is 5 percent of the annual sales target in the year 2022. By the year 2026, Kia plans to sell 8,07,000 units which will be 21 percent of the annual sales. By 2030, Kia plans to achieve the target of 1.2 million units, 30 percent of the overall sales. Kia has announced that it plans to produce these EVs in India, U.S., Europe, China as well as Korea.

In 2023, Kia plans to launch at least two BEVs per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027. Kia will add two electric pickup trucks – a dedicated electric pickup truck and one model for emerging markets – and an entry-level BEV model.

Kia EV9 Electric SUV

The flagship electric vehicle EV9 will launch in 2023. The EV9 is a large SUV with a total length of around 5 meters. Despite the size, Kia claims it can get accelerate from 0-100km/h in five seconds. In terms of range, the SUV will have approximately 540km on a full charge. It can also provide 100km driving range with a six-minute charge.

Production of EVs in India

Highlighting its roadmap for EVs, Kia said it plans to produce entry and mid-size EV models from 2025 in India. In Europe, small and medium-sized EVs will be produced starting from 2025. In the United States, where mid-sized SUVs and pickups are popular, electric versions of these models will be produced locally from 2024. In China, Kia plans to introduce mid-size electric vehicle models from next year.

Kia is also planning to establish a battery supply and demand strategy and upgrade battery technology as demand is expected to increase from 13GWh to 119GWh in 2030 due to increased EV sales.

Kia plans to supply batteries from the Indonesian battery cell joint venture and will simultaneously establish a stable battery supply and demand system by outsourcing to global battery companies.

During the CEO Investor Day event, Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, said: “Kia has been undergoing a full-scale transformation which has included changes in corporate vision, logo, product and design, and strategy. To achieve the company’s vision of becoming a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, we will focus on accelerating the transition to future business models. We will become even more customer-centric in our approach and pursue a dynamic transformation while maintaining sound business operations.”

Kia has claimed that the company will make the sales of these vehicles the focus of future business growth. Kia will expand the proportion of eco-friendly cars from 17 percent of global sales in 2022 to 52 percent in 2030.