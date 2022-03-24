comscore Kia to launch first electric car in India by June this year: Report
Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report

Electric Vehicle

The EV6 comes in two variants with different battery packs. One is 58.0 kWh unit and the other uses a 77.4 kWh unit.

Kia EV6

Kia EV6 is coming to India

Kia may soon make an announcement that it will be entering the Indian electric car segment. The South Korean automaker will be launching the Kia EV6 in India, as early as June this year. A new report has shed some light on the company’s plans for India. Also Read - Tata Tigor EV price increased by Rs 25,000: Check prices of all variants

According to a report by Autocar India, Kia will be launching the Kia EV6 in June 2022. There’s no official confirmation about the launch so far. The report suggests that Kia will be introducing the EV6 as a completely built unit (CBU). This will mean that Kia won’t be bringing a lot of changes to the EV6 model selling outside India. However, we might see premium price tag on the car, owing to the high import duties. Also Read - Govt sanctions 1,576 charging stations across Indian highways, expressways 

The Kia EV6 has already been launched in other global markets and this gives us a very good idea of what to expect from the car. Also Read - Hero MotoCorp to launch its first electric scooter soon: Here's what we know

In the US, the Kia EV6 is priced at $33,400 (roughly Rs 25.5 lakh) after the tax credit offered by the country’s government. In India, expect a much higher price tag.

Kia EV6 Battery and Range

The EV6 comes in two variants with different battery packs. One is 58.0 kWh unit and the other uses a 77.4 kWh unit.

The 58.0 kWh battery comes with a 168kW rear motor which produces 167 horsepower and a claimed range of 373 km.

The variant with 77.4 kWh battery also gets a 168kW rear motor which produces 225 horsepower and an estimated range of nearly 500 km.

Kia EV6 Dimensions

The EV6 has the same 2900mm wheelbase as the Kia Telluride, and compares with the width of a Ford Mustang Mach E and the wheelbase of a Tesla Model Y.

Kia EV6 Features

The Kia EV6 will get two screens in the dashboard. The bigger one will be for the infotainment system whereas the second screen will have digital dials. Kia uses a two-spoke steering wheel. new two-spoke steering wheel and a heads-up display in the line of sight of the driver. For safety, Kia EV6 will also get a host of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 3:39 PM IST

Best Sellers