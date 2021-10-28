Komaki Electric announces launch date for India's first electric cruiser bike

Komaki Electric Vehicles has announced that it will launch India’s first electric cruiser bike in January next year. The company has released a teaser image of the Komaki cruiser, which showcases the silhouette of the upcoming electric bike. Apart from this, the company has also promised that the bike will be affordable and with this, the company has said that it aims to lure customers towards electric vehicles. Also Read - Tata Motors to invest Rs 15,000 crore in EVs over the next 4 years to launch 10 new EVs

The company to date has not revealed the technical details of the upcoming bike, which includes its range and engine details. However, it has stated that it has been working on the bake for quite some time and is now focused on meeting the needs of every customer segment. While the company has not revealed the pricing details for the upcoming electric cruiser, we expect it to be priced between Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 1,30,000. This will be brought down with the subsidies being offered by the state and central governments.

Komaki currently offers four electric vehicles in the Indian market and is excited to launch its latest electric cruiser. It is also selling the most affordable e-scooter, the Komaki XGT-X1 in India starting at Rs 45,000(ex-showroom) for the base variant. The company states that "now that we have firmly established a foothold in the utility segment, we want to meet the demand of the leisure segment. The launch of our new cruiser bike is a statement that electric vehicles are not only for everyday use but can also be a tremendous companion during the holidays."

Komaki is wanting to take advantage of the advent of electric mobility in India. Currently, competition in the electric bike market is very slim, due to which Komaki can take a look at becoming the segment leader.

In other news, Komaki recently announced that it has sold a total of 25,000 units of its XGT-X1 electric scooter, which is the most affordable e-scooter available in India.