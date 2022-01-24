Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter

Komaki Electric Vehicles has launched two new electric two-wheelers in India, namely the Ranger and Venice. Komaki Ranger is India’s first electric cruiser bike, and the Komaki Venice is an electric scooter, which looks pretty similar to a Vespa. Also Read - Electric scooters look boring? Check out some electric bikes available in India

Komaki Ranger, Venice: Price in India

Komaki Ranger is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). This price also includes a number of accessories that the company will be bundling with the electric bike. Komaki Ranger will be made available at all of the company's dealerships from January 26 in Garnet Red, Deep Blue, and Jet Black colour options.

Komaki Venice is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). This price is also inclusive of the bundled accessories. It will be offered in nine different colour options.

Komaki Ranger

Komaki Ranger with its large round headlamp, tall handlebar, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split step-up seat, rear backrest, and panniers looks just like any other petrol cruiser motorcycle. However, it is India’s first electric cruiser motorcycle.

The bike is powered by a 4 kWh battery paired with a 4000W electric motor that can output 5.36 bhp. The company claims that the electric bike has a range of 180 km to 220 km per charge. The company claims that the Ranger comes with the largest battery and electric motor in a two-wheeler in the country as of now.

Some other features of the bike include a Bluetooth sound system, single-pod instrument cluster, side stand sensor, cruise control, anti-theft lock system, and other accessories.

Komaki Venice

Komaki Venice is a retro design inspired electric scooter with a round headlamp, chrome mirrors, split seats, and safety guards. The electric scooter is powered by a 2.9 kWh battery pack, with a 3 kW electric motor that can generate 4 bhp of power.

The company claims that the Venice electric scooter will come with a battery life of up to 120 km per charge. Other features of the scooter include a self-diagnosis system, mobile charging port, regenerative braking system, anti-theft lock system, reversing assist, and a rear-mounted storage box.